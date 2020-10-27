172@29@17@244!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|bihar-one-killed-several-injured-in-violence-during-durga-idol-immersion-in-poll-bound-munger-district-6020661.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch experts decode 'The rise of ESG investing' on October 29 at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 27, 2020 11:16 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bihar: One killed, several injured in violence during Durga idol immersion in poll-bound Munger district

Clashes between police and locals broke out in Bihar's Munger district after cops asked the crowd not to delay processions.

Moneycontrol News
Representative image
Representative image

At least one person was killed and six others were injured in firing in Bihar's Munger district on October 26. The incident happened during the immersion of a Durga idol, news reports suggest. Those injured were admitted to the Sadar hospital.

Clashes broke out between police and locals after cops asked the crowd not to delay processions, reports suggest.

According to a report by India Today, police later detained more than 100 people in connection with the incident. They also recovered 12 empty cartridges and three country-made pistols from the site. Police was quoted as saying that anti-social elements had gathered at the location during the idol immersion and created a commotion.

Close
The incident happened just days ahead of the first phase of the 2020 Bihar Legislative Assembly election scheduled for October 28. Seats in Munger will also vote in the first phase.
First Published on Oct 27, 2020 11:16 am

tags #Bihar #Bihar Election 2020 #Current Affairs #India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.