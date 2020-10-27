Bihar: One killed, several injured in violence during Durga idol immersion in poll-bound Munger district

At least one person was killed and six others were injured in firing in Bihar's Munger district on October 26. The incident happened during the immersion of a Durga idol, news reports suggest. Those injured were admitted to the Sadar hospital.

Clashes broke out between police and locals after cops asked the crowd not to delay processions, reports suggest.

According to a report by India Today, police later detained more than 100 people in connection with the incident. They also recovered 12 empty cartridges and three country-made pistols from the site. Police was quoted as saying that anti-social elements had gathered at the location during the idol immersion and created a commotion.