Bihar NEET rank list 2020 released on @bceceboard.bihar.gov.in, here’s how to check

The students who have qualified NEET exam and have been featured in the UGMAC 2020 Merit List will be able to to fill up their choice for courses and colleges and seek their admission accordingly.

Moneycontrol News
December 28, 2020 / 04:05 PM IST

The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has released the first and second round of Combined Medical College-wise Opening and Closing Rank of UGMAC 2020.

Students who have participated in BCECEB UGMAC 2020 Counselling can check their rank list on the board's official website bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

As per Jagran Josh, there are in total 1,125 MBBS and 243 BDS seats available under 85 percent state quota, which will be filled through BCECEB UGMAC 2020 merit list. The students will get granted admission on the basis of their choices, NEET state merit position, availability of seats and reservation criteria.

Here's how you can check the Bihar NEET rank list 2020:

Visit the official website at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Click on the link that reads, “Download Combined (First & Second Round) Opening and Closing Rank of UGMAC-2020”

The Bihar NEET rank list 2020 in a pdf format will be displayed on the screen

Scroll down and check for your rank

Download the list and take its print out for future use.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Bihar #Current Affairs #education #India
first published: Dec 28, 2020 04:05 pm

