Bihar hooch tragedy: 16 dead over two days in West Champaran, probe on

Representative Image (Reuters/Adnan Abidi)

At least 16 people died over the last two days in Deurva village, a remote area in Bihar’s West Champaran district. Authorities suspect a hooch tragedy in the state that went dry six years back.

Family members of only four deceased have confirmed liquor consumption prior to death, as per a statement from the West Champaran district administration. Another two seem to have died due to diseases, documents provided by family members showed, while families of the rest 10 have not committed to the cause of death.

The case has been registered with the Lauria police station, under whose area the village falls.

Of the 16 dead so far, 8 died on July 15, and another 8 on July 16, PTI reported.

Among those arrested is Sumit Sah (22), son of Thag Sah who is allegedly involved in the illicit liquor trade. The arrest was done basis a complaint filed by a relative of Mumtaz Miyan (36), who is under treatment at a private hospital after consuming the hooch.

Notably, the Nitish Kumar-led government banned liquor consumption in the state in April 2016 and has enacted a strict prohibition law that includes penal action against offenders and from whom alcohol is recovered.

District Magistrate Kundan Kumar has appealed to villages to “come out without fear and share all information about the mysterious deaths”, the report added.

(With inputs from PTI)