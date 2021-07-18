MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:‘Identifying Multibaggers in Simple Steps’ by Ambareesh Baliga – Watch live on 21st July, 4:00 pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Bihar hooch tragedy: 16 dead over two days in West Champaran, probe on

Family members of only four deceased have confirmed liquor consumption prior to death, as per a statement from the West Champaran district administration.

Moneycontrol News
July 18, 2021 / 12:37 PM IST
Representative Image (Reuters/Adnan Abidi)

Representative Image (Reuters/Adnan Abidi)

At least 16 people died over the last two days in Deurva village, a remote area in Bihar’s West Champaran district. Authorities suspect a hooch tragedy in the state that went dry six years back.

Family members of only four deceased have confirmed liquor consumption prior to death, as per a statement from the West Champaran district administration. Another two seem to have died due to diseases, documents provided by family members showed, while families of the rest 10 have not committed to the cause of death.

The case has been registered with the Lauria police station, under whose area the village falls.

Of the 16 dead so far, 8 died on July 15, and another 8 on July 16, PTI reported.

Among those arrested is Sumit Sah (22), son of Thag Sah who is allegedly involved in the illicit liquor trade. The arrest was done basis a complaint filed by a relative of Mumtaz Miyan (36), who is under treatment at a private hospital after consuming the hooch.

Close

Notably, the Nitish Kumar-led government banned liquor consumption in the state in April 2016 and has enacted a strict prohibition law that includes penal action against offenders and from whom alcohol is recovered.

District Magistrate Kundan Kumar has appealed to villages to “come out without fear and share all information about the mysterious deaths”, the report added.

(With inputs from PTI)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Bihar hooch tragedy #India
first published: Jul 18, 2021 12:37 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Adding value beyond capital

The Private Market Show | Adding value beyond capital

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.