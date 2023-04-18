 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bihar hooch toll rises to 31; BJP demands release of all prohibition law violators

PTI
Apr 18, 2023 / 09:39 PM IST

The toll in the current hooch tragedy mounted to 31 on Tuesday, with five more people dying after consuming spurious alcohol on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday in Motihari

At least nine others are also battling for life in various private hospitals in the district.

The BJP on Tuesday demanded that the Bihar government provide monetary compensation to people who had developed health issues after drinking spurious liquor and release those thousands languishing in jail for violating the prohibition law of the state.

The party's statement came a day after Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, making a U-turn on paying compensation to the victims of hooch tragedies in dry Bihar, announced ex gratia payment of Rs 4 lakh each to the next of kin of those who died after drinking spurious liquor since 2016 when the prohibition policy was launched.

