 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

Bihar hooch deaths toll reaches 26; prohibition policy comes under fierce attack

PTI
Dec 15, 2022 / 01:16 PM IST

According to Saran District Magistrate Rajesh Meena, the death toll has climbed to 26, up from 21 on Wednesday night.

Representative Image

The Nitish Kumar government in Bihar on Thursday came under attack from left, right and centre over the latest and one of the biggest hooch tragedies in the state, which has flown in the face of its stringent prohibition law.

According to Saran District Magistrate Rajesh Meena, the death toll has climbed to 26, up from 21 on Wednesday night.

Civil surgeon and medical officer in charge Dr Sagar Dulal Sinha said deaths were being reported from those homes in affected villages where a family member falling ill after consuming intoxicants was not reported out of fear of landing on the wrong side of the law.

While the opposition BJP continued to create a ruckus inside the assembly for the second consecutive day over the Saran hooch tragedy, the CPI(ML) Liberation which supports the 'Mahagathbandhan' government staged a demonstration outside before the commencement of proceedings, demanding a 'review' of the draconian provisions of the prohibition law and monetary compensation to bereaved family members.

The chief minister, however, stood his ground maintaining that prohibition was 'not my personal wish but a response to the cries of the women of the statehas' and expressed displeasure over criticisms from the opposition BJP which  raised the issue 'even inside Parliament'.

Political strategist turned activist Prashant Kishor, a former confidant of the chief minister, demanded scrapping of the prohibition law, terming it as a 'stupid' step and suggested allowing 'regulated' sale of alcohol besides sustained social awareness campaign to dissuade people from consuming all types of intoxicants.