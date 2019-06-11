App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 11, 2019 08:48 AM IST | Source: PTI

Bihar govt confirms 11 deaths; says 10 of them victims of hypoglycemia, not AES

"But our tests confirmed that 10 out of the 11 deaths have taken place due to hypoglycemia," health department Principal Secretary Sanjay Kumar said, without identifying the reason for the death of the remaining one child.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp

Bihar's health department confirmed the death of 11 children in the state this month and 10 of them were victims of hypoglycemia, and not Acute encephalitis syndrome (AES) as reported in the media.

Recent media reports said 22 to 24 children died in Bihar this month due to AES disease in the state.

"But our tests confirmed that 10 out of the 11 deaths have taken place due to hypoglycemia," health department Principal Secretary Sanjay Kumar said, without identifying the reason for the death of the remaining one child.

Close

Hypoglycemia is a condition caused by very low level of blood sugar, he told reporters here during Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Lok Samvad programme.

related news

"A total of 48 cases of children suffering from AES have been reported so far in the state," Sanjay Kumar said.

People casually attribute any death to AES, he said.

Symptoms of AES are acute-onset of fever and a change in mental status - mental confusion, disorientation, delirium, or coma - and/or new-onset of seizures. The disease most commonly affects children and young adults, according to the national health portal.

At the Lok Samvad programme, the chief minister asked the principal secretary to explain before mediapersons about the actual situation and steps being taken by the state government on children's deaths.

Expressing concern over the increase in the number of deaths in comparison to last year due to AES, Nitish Kumar said it seems that there is lack of information and awareness among the people as how to tackle the disease.

He emphasised on the need for creating awareness among people that they should not let their children sleep in empty stomach, or to have litchi on empty stomach which could be one of the reasons behind the disease.

The principal secretary said, "We have reviewed the situation in all the affected 222 blocks in 12 districts. Arrangements have been made as per the health department's standard operating procedure."

For the first time, paediatric ICUs in seven government hospitals in as many districts were made functional in the state to tackle the disease, he said.

Health department officials have visited Muzaffarpur and reviewed the situation and director in chief, health services, will be visiting Muzaffarpur on Tuesday, he said.
First Published on Jun 10, 2019 09:40 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.