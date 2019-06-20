Bihar govt orders socio-economic survey of AES-affected regions, families: Report

As the death toll mounts, the Bihar government has decided to conduct a socio-economic survey of over 450 people whose children died due to or have been affected by Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES).

According to a report by The Indian Express, workers of the state government's ‘Jeevika’ project have been tasked to conduct the survey. The survey will also consider environmental conditions in the affected regions.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had earlier said that a survey of this sort, along with a survey of sanitation status in AES-affected regions will help in finding long-term solutions to the disease, the report suggests.

This is especially since reports have indicated that most of those who have been affected by AES come from a poor background, with little resources to prevent or tackle the disease. For instance, the newspaper quotes Raj Kishore Ram, whose four-year-old son died due to the disease more than two weeks ago.

"After my son died, some people advised us to eat four meals a day, but I can barely manage two," Ram told the newspaper, adding that his primary focus is finding a job for himself.

The report suggests that although Ram has a ration card, through which he is entitled to 20 kilograms (kg) of rice, 15 kg of wheat and 1.5 litres of kerosene every month at a subsidised rate, he said that it is not enough to feed his three children and wife.

How the survey could help

Hunger and malnutrition, according to reports, are some of the main reasons for the disease.

"These deaths have had the same symptoms from the past two decades. Poor, malnourished children stay hungry and they pick up to eat anything they find in the gardens like litchis. The government in Bihar is trying to divert the issue of malnutrition instead of taking it up seriously," Dr Arun Shah, former president of the Indian Association of Paediatrics (IPA), told News18.

The News18 report also quotes Dr TJ John, also a former IPA president, suggesting that malnourished children who ate litchis and went to sleep without a meal fell ill in the pre-monsoon season between 4.00 am to 7.00 am.

According to another report by The Indian Express, in a state like Bihar where malnutrition is a major problem, lack of nutrition programmes in affected areas is also an issue that needs to be tackled.

Scroll.in, citing a research paper titled "Determinants of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) in Muzaffarpur District of Bihar, India: A Case-Control Study", suggests that affected children in 123 cases belonged to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) or Other Backward Classes (OBC).