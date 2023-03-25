 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsIndia

Bihar government, opposition spar over report on hooch deaths

PTI
Mar 25, 2023 / 10:38 AM IST

BJP leaders had claimed that the number of people who died after consuming spurious liquor in Saran was "more than 100”, though the state government asserted the final death toll was 38.

Bihar government, opposition spar over report on hooch deaths

The Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) government in Bihar and the opposition BJP on Friday crossed swords over reports that NHRC has indicted the state for the hooch tragedy in Saran district last year, which claimed close to 40 lives.

According to reports in a section of the media, the NHRC, which took suo motu cognisance of the deaths caused by drinking spurious liquor in the dry state, has concluded that the total number of people who died exceeded 70, far more than the 38 casualties confirmed officially.

"Taking note of the reports in the media, I had raised the matter inside the House," BJP MLC Sanjay Mayukh told reporters outside the legislative council.

"We demand a reply from the government, which stands accused of concealing true figures. It has been said that the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has accused the administration of forcing bereaved family members to go for cremation without reporting the deaths," he alleged.