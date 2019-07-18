Bihar floods: Death toll rises to 67, locals eat rats to survive; here's all you need to know

Water levels have begun to recede in Bihar, which was hit by a flood caused by torrential rainfall in the catchment areas of Nepal over the weekend.

The natural disaster affected 46.83 lakh people residing in 831 panchayats under 92 blocks of 12 districts.

The death toll is said to have hit 67 across the flood-hit areas. Sitamarhi has seen the maximum number of casualties as 17 people have died in the region. It is followed by Araria (12), Madhubani (11), Sheohar (09), Purnea (07) Darbhanga (05), Kishanganj (04) and Supaul (02).

Officials asserted that as water levels begun to recede in the inundated areas, the focus has now shifted to prevention of outbreak of diseases.

Relief and rehabilitation is being carried out by 796 personnel, assisted by 26 teams of NDRF and SDRF and equipped with 125 motorboats. As many as 221 relief camps have been set up in which 1.26 lakhs people have been residing. They are provided with food through 748 community kitchens.

However, people in some of the flood-hit areas have complained about the lack of arrangement. Locals in Dangi Tola village of Katihar district have claimed they are eating rats in lack of food as their abode have been destroyed in the natural calamity and there is no arrangement from the government for them, according to a report by news agency ANI.

In some regions, lawmakers had to face the anger of people for lack of arrangement. As per an ANI report, Janata Dal (United) MP from Jhanjharpur constituency, RP Mandal, faced the wrath of villagers on his visit to take stock of the flood situation in Naruar village for allegedly showing negligence and laid back attitude towards the people reeling under the aftermath of the natural calamity.



राजद कार्यकर्ताओं से आग्रह है कि अपने-अपने जिले में बाढ़ प्रभावित लोगों को सुरक्षित स्थान पर पहुँचाने में यथासंभव मदद करें। प्रशासन से संपर्क स्थापित कर समस्याओं का निराकरण एवं उचित सुविधा मुहैया कराने में सहयोग करे। — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) July 14, 2019

The danger of outbreak of diseases has also been hovering in the flood-affected areas. With a let-up in the rainfall in Nepal reported in the past couple of days, the focus will now be more on containing the outbreak of infectious diseases through effective distribution of medical aid to people living in flood-hit areas as also those taking shelter at relief camps, a department official told PTI.

Political chaos

The ruling Nitish Kumar government had to face the wrath of opposition parties over the flood situation. Opposition RJD alleged that the JD(U) government has failed to tackle the flood situation in Bihar.

In reply, state minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav said the chief minister had on Sunday held a high-level meeting on the issue and conducted an aerial survey of the affected areas.

Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav also attacked the government for its carelessness towards the misery of people.