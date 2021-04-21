Bihar faces shortage of healthcare workers as over 500 doctors, medical staff contract COVID-19

Patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) get treatment at the casualty ward in Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) hospital, amidst the spread of the disease in New Delhi, India April 15, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui - RC2AWM9NLGOE [Image: Reuters]

Amid the massive spike in COVID-19 cases, Bihar is also facing an acute shortage of healthcare staff and frontline workers. The state's capacity to treat patients has taken a hit as around 500 doctors, nurses, lab technicians and other staff have contracted COVID-19 over the last two weeks.

Patna AIIMS Director, Dr PK Singh, informed the High Court recently that 248 staffers of the hospital are infected with the virus. The HC ordered the setting up of a two-member team, including Singh, and asked it to submit a report on the working conditions and health status of staffers, as per an Indian Express report.

"At least 120 doctors from our hospital have been infected. We had already raised the concern and demanded a rotational quarantine of doctors but nothing has been done," Dr Vinay Kumar, president of Resident Doctors’ Association at AIIMS said, as per the report.

At Nalanda Medical College and Hospital (NMCH), nearly 70 staffers have tested positive for COVID-19. NMCH is the only dedicated COVID care facility in the capital.

Meanwhile, at Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH), about 130 staffers are undergoing treatment for coronavirus, the report said.

Bihar has 56,354 active cases in the state at present. After 51 more fatalities, the death toll due to coronavirus rose to 1841 in Bihar on April 21, with

capital Patna being worst-hit, health department bulletin said.

The state reported 10,455 new cases, taking the tally to 3,42,059, it said.

The Nitish Kumar-led government has imposed a night curfew from 9 pm to 5 am across the state to put a brake on the spread of infection.

All shops selling vegetables, fruits, eggs, and meat will have to be shut by 6 pm and restaurants and small eateries will be operational only for home delivery and take away services till 9 pm.

Additionally, the Bihar government has also extended the closure of schools, colleges, and coaching centres till May 15. No examination will be held by any state-run school or university in this period.

Cinema halls, malls, clubs, gyms, and parks will be closed till May 15 along with all religious places.