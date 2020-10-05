Bihar elections 2020: RJD releases first list of candidates, no ticket for rape-accused MLAs

During the first phase of the Bihar elections, polls will be conducted in 16 districts.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) released its first list of candidates for the Bihar assembly elections on October 5.

The list is for the seats that are going to polls in the first phase of the Bihar elections on October 28.

Though the party has not given ticket to two sitting MLAs who are accused of rape, it has nominated their wives, reported India Today.



Vibha Devi, who will contest the elections from the Nawada assembly seat, is the wife of RJD leader Raj Ballabh Yadav, who is currently in jail for raping a minor.



Kiran Devi, the wife of absconding rape accused Arun Yadav, will contest elections from the Sandesh Assembly seat.



Among the other candidates named by the RJD in the first list are Shivanand Tiwari’s son Rahul Tiwari , Jagadanand Singh’s son Sudhakar Singh, and Jamui MLA Vijay Prakash, reported Zee News.

Meanwhile, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has been unanimously named the Chief Ministerial candidate.

