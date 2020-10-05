Bihar elections 2020: RJD releases first list of candidates, no ticket for rape-accused MLAs

Though the RJD has not given ticket to two sitting MLAs who are accused of rape, it has nominated their wives
The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) released its first list of candidates for the Bihar assembly elections on October 5.
The list is for the seats that are going to polls in the first phase of the Bihar elections on October 28.
Though the party has not given ticket to two sitting MLAs who are accused of rape, it has nominated their wives, reported India Today.
Meanwhile, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has been unanimously named the Chief Ministerial candidate.During the first phase of the Bihar elections, polls will be conducted in 16 districts.