Last Updated : Oct 04, 2020 07:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bihar elections 2020: JD(U) asks LJP to spell out 'ideological differences'

The JD(U) claims to have an unfaltering coalition with the BJP, and that Nitish Kumar has been declared as the leader of the coalition with the saffron party for the Bihar elections

Moneycontrol News
JDU chief and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar
With the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) deciding against partnering with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) in Bihar citing 'ideological differences', JD(U) leader Ashok Choudhary asked the LJP to spell out the differences on October 4.

The JDU leader said they want to know the specific ideological differences that the LJP has with them. "During Lok Sabha polls, they partner with us & request Nitish Kumar's presence in their constituency & win the elections. Now for Bihar assembly polls, they claim the ideological differences," ANI quoted Choudhary as saying.

He added that both the JD(U) and the BJP have an unfaltering coalition, and Nitish Kumar has been declared as the leader of the coalition with the saffron party for the Bihar elections.

Earlier in the day, the LJP announced that they will not contest the forthcoming Bihar assembly polls in alliance with its National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partner JD(U). However, the LJP made it clear that it would not field candidates on the BJP seats.

The Bihar assembly polls will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7, and the counting of votes will take place on November 10.
First Published on Oct 4, 2020 07:47 pm

tags #Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 #Current Affairs #India #Politics

