Bihar Elections 2020: Here’s how two regions paved the way for NDA’s victory

The Bihar Elections 2020 were a closely fought battle between the two major alliances - the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Mahagathbandhan (MGB), or Grand Alliance -with the former finally edging out with 125 seats, just crossing over the 122 mark to form the government.

The MGB fell short of achieving the required mark at 110 seats.

The NDA led by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 74 seats, followed by the Janata Dal (United), or JDU, (43 seats); the Vikassheel Insan Party (VIP) and the Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) won four seats each.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leading the MGB emerged as the single largest party, winning 75 seats, followed by the Congress (19 seats) and its left-alliance partners adding 16 seats.

In 2015, the JD(U) had contested the election against the NDA as part of the MGB, which it later abandoned to join the NDA in 2017, to form the government. In 2020, the JD(U) contested the elections in alliance with the NDA managing to win 43 seats. The JD(U) though seen as a weak link (losing 28 seats from the previous election) in the NDA, has emerged as a decisive party in forming a government in the state.

A close finish

The 2020 Bihar assembly elections were a closely fought battle between the NDA and the MGB as can be seen from the final seats tally. The NDA garnered a vote share of 37.26 percent, while the MGB was just behind with 37.23 percent.

It was a close call for 11 constituencies, which reported victories with a margin of less than 1,000 votes. The closest was in Hilsa, where the JDU’s Krishnamurari Sharan won with a margin of just 12 votes against the RJD’s Shakti Singh Yadav (Atri Muni). The next was in Barbigha with 113 votes, followed by Ramgarh (189).

Likewise, 41 other constituencies reported differences in votes above 1,000 and less than 5,000 votes. While, only four constituencies reported a margin victory of over 50,000 votes.

To understand the election outcomes at a macro level, we decided to look at the performance of these winning parties based on the regions or divisions. Bihar, a state with a population of over 103.8 million (as per Census 2011) has nine administrative divisions which comprise of 38 districts. These districts further branch into 243 assembly constituencies across the state.

The nine divisions in the state comprise of Tirhut (comprising of six districts--West Champaran, East Champaran, Muzaffarpur, Sitamarhi, Sheohar and Vaishali), Patna (six districts--Nalanda, Bhojpur, Patna, Rohtas, Buxar and Kaimur), Darbhanga (three districts--Madhubani, Darbhanga and Samastipur), Magadh (five districts--Gaya, Nawada, Aurangabad, Jehanabad and Arwal), Purnea (four districts--Katihar, Purnia, Araria and Kishanganj), Saran (three districts--Saran, Siwan and Gopalganj), Munger (six districts--Munger, Jamui, Khagaria, Lakhisarai, Begusarai and Sheikhpura), Kosi (three districts--Saharsa, Madhepura and Supaul) and Bhagalpur (two districts--Bhagalpur and Banka).

How it worked for the NDA

Tirhut (49 constituencies), Patna (43) and Darbhanga (30) are the major three divisions in the state that comprise 122 assembly constituencies (intriguingly also the magic mark required to form the government). The NDA struck 68 seats of the 122 in these three divisions, while the MGB managed to pocket only 53 seats. Both the NDA and the MGB gathered 57 seats each in the other six divisions which form 121 constituencies of the total 243 seats.

Among the three divisions, the NDA emerged victorious in Tirhut and Darbhanga divisions against the MGB, while the latter performed well in the Patna division over the NDA. In the two divisions - Tirhut (25) and Darbhanga (11), the BJP scored the most number of seats. Overall, of the nine divisions, the NDA edged over the MGB in six divisions paving its way to 125 seats.

The Tirhut and Patna divisions are among economically well performing regions in the state. However, there exists wide-spread economic disparity across districts in Bihar, shows the state’s latest economic survey.

Based on the economic indicators such as fuel consumption and per capita small savings, Patna and Muzaffarpur (headquarters of Tirhut division) are the two most prosperous districts in Bihar, according to the survey.

The economy of Bihar “has registered higher growth than the overall growth of the Indian economy in the last three years and the real Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) of Bihar increased by 10.5 percent in 2018-19. The growth is primarily led by the tertiary sector, with a growth rate of 13.3 percent,” the economic survey highlights.

Going forward, the state government will have several issues to address with renewed vigour in the wake of a global pandemic and its impact on the economy all over. Thus, creating jobs, skill development, better health care facilities, infrastructure development, and boosting the agriculture sector will be some of the prime areas to focus upon.