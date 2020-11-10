Bihar Election Results: Incumbent MLA Anant Kumar Singh leads JD-U's Rajeev Lochan in Mokama; check live updates

The casting of votes for the third and final phase of the Bihar assembly election began at 7 am at all 33,782 polling stations across 78 seats. (Image: Twitter/@CEOBihar)

Counting of votes for the Mokama assembly constituency, which went to polls on October 28 is underway. Anant Kumar Singh of the RJD is contesting against Rajeev Lochan Narayan Singh of JD (U) from this constituency.

According to the Election Commission's trends, incumbent MLA Anant Kumar Singh is leading on the Mokama seat against the JD (U)'s Rajeev Lochan by a margin of 17,163 votes.

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Anant Kumar Singh independently won in this seat by defeating Neeraj Kumar of the JDU by a margin of 17,163 votes which was 12.69 percent of the total votes polled in the constituency. He had a vote share of 37.35 percent in 2015 in the seat.

Majority exit polls released after the third and final round of polls suggest that Tejashwi Yadav-led Mahagathbandhan might have an edge over the NDA. But, who will actually get the magic figure of 122 in the house of 243 will be known only after the votes are counted.

Apart from the JD(U) and the BJP, the NDA in Bihar comprises former CM Jitan Ram Manjhi-led Hindustani Awam Morcha-Secular (HAM-S) and the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) of Mukesh Sahani.

The mahagathbandhan consists of the Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), apart from the RJD and the Congress.