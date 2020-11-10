Bihar Election Results 2020 | CPIMLL's Sandeep Saurav wins Paliganj, defeats JDU's Jai Vardhan Yadav

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) continues to lead the Bihar Election 2020, ahead of the Grand Alliance. There are as many as 13 assembly constituencies in Bihar where the margin is currently less than 500 votes, as of 3:15 pm.

Just as the Bihar Elections gather steam, in the district of Paliganj that borders Patna, the Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation (CPIMLL) has moved ahead of the Janata Dal (United) (JDU).

Jawarharlal Nehru University graduate Sandeep Saurav has defeated JDU candidate Jai Vardhan Yadav, to take his seat in Paliganj.

Majority exit polls released after the third and final round of polls suggest that Tejashwi Yadav-led Mahagathbandhan might have an edge over the NDA. But, who will actually get to the magic figure of 122 in the house of 243 will be known only after the votes are counted.

Apart from the JD(U) and the BJP, the NDA in Bihar comprises former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi-led Hindustani Awam Morcha-Secular (HAM-S) and the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) of Mukesh Sahani.

The Mahagathbandhan consists of the Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), apart from the RJD and the Congress.