Parsa Election Result LIVE Updates | RJD's Chhote Lal Ray widens lead

LIVE updates of the Bihar Assembly election result 2020. RJD-led Mahagathbandhan is taking on the BJP-JDU’s NDA alliance

Rashtriya Janata Dal’s Chhote Lal Ray is the leading candidate in Parsa constituency. He has continued to widen the gap since vote count started.

He is leading against Janata Dal (United) candidate Chandrika Roy by a margin of 13,479 votes.

RDJ's Chandrika Rai won Parsa constituency in 2015 with a margin of 42,335 votes.

Status

The ruling NDA forged ahead of challenger Grand Alliance in Bihar on November 10, leading in 126 of the 243 seats. The Election Commission (EC) website said the NDA candidates were leading in 126 seats while the opposition alliance was ahead in 102 seats as of 1 pm.

Majority exit polls released after the third and final round of polls suggest that Tejashwi Yadav-led Mahagathbandhan might have an edge over the NDA. But, who will actually get the magic figure of 122 in the house of 243 will be known only after the votes are counted.

Process

Addressing the media on November 10, the EC said that “slightly more than 1 crore votes” have been counted and the poll body hopes to finish counting of the votes by late night. It added that the process has been " absolutely glitch-free" so far, but "there is significant ground to be covered yet."

The EC also informed that counting is currently taking place at 55 locations across the state as opposed to 38 locations during the 2015 Assembly polls. On an average, 35 rounds are over, the EC said. “We have close to 63 percent increase in polling booths this time. More polling booths were added due to COVID-19 precautions,” it said, adding that there are over 1.06 lakh polling booths this time around.

Earlier, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Bihar, HR Srinivas had said that around 4.10 crore votes were cast in the election. “In some Assembly Constituencies (ACs) there are fewer polling stations, counting will conclude in 24-25 rounds. But we also have some ACs, where there will be 50-51 rounds. On average, we’ll have 30-35 rounds of counting per AC,” Srinivas had said.

Battleground

Counting of votes is underway. Trends show that the two competing alliances, MGB and NDA, are running neck and neck. But these are just early rounds of counting and things can change quickly.

Polling to elect a new 243-member Bihar Legislative Assembly was held in three phases between October 28 and November 7, amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)-led ‘Grand Alliance (Mahagathbandhan)’ is taking on the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) comprising Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and other smaller political outfits.