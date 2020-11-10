PlusFinancial Times
Bihar Election Results 2020
NDA : 127
MGB : 102

Need 20 more seats to win

*Wins + Leads
Full Coverage
Last Updated : Nov 10, 2020 12:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bihar Chunav Result LIVE: Ace shooter and BJP candidate Shreyasi Singh leads over RJD's Vijay Prakash in Jamui

Ace shooter and BJP candidate Shreyasi Singh is leading RJD's Vijay Prakash in Jamui.

Moneycontrol News

The ruling NDA forged ahead of challenger Grand Alliance in Bihar on Tuesday, leading in 32 of the 54 seats from where trends were available till 10 am. The Election Commission website said the NDA candidates were leading in 32 seats while the opposition alliance was ahead in 21.

In Bankipur, Nitin Nabin of Bharatiya Janata Party is ahead of Congress candidate Luv Sinha, who is the son of Bollywood actor Shatrughan Sinha.

Meanwhile, Uday Narain Choudhary of RJD is leading over Jitan Ram Manjhi

of Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) in Imamganj constituency.

Follow LIVE updates of the 2020 Bihar assembly election result here

Majority exit polls released after the third and final round of polls suggest that Tejashwi Yadav-led Mahagathbandhan might have an edge over the NDA. But, who will actually get the magic figure of 122 in the house of 243 will be known only after the votes are counted.

From Tejashwi Yadav to Jitan Ram Manjhi, track all key candidates—who’s leading, trailing, winning and losing | One Stop Dashboard

Apart from the JD(U) and the BJP, the NDA in Bihar comprises former CM Jitan Ram Manjhi-led Hindustani Awam Morcha-Secular (HAM-S) and the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) of Mukesh Sahani.

The mahagathbandhan consists of the Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), apart from the RJD and the Congress.

Bihar Election 2020: Follow Moneycontrol’s full coverage here
First Published on Nov 10, 2020 10:58 am

tags #Bankipur #Bihar #Bihar Election 2020 #Imamganj #Jamui

