Bihar Election Result 2020: Will Congress regain lost ground with Bihar or 'struggle for survival’ as junior partner in 'Grand Alliance'?

With the polling for 243 Assembly seats in Bihar over and the exit polls giving a clear mandate to JDU-Congress-Left-led alliance, one primary question that has arisen is whether Congress has regained its lost ground? Despite being a national party, its strategy to form an alliance as a junior partner is also raising several eyebrows.

Among several questions, Congress’ role in regional politics has been the issue of debate in the recent months' post debacle in 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Be it the case of Maharashtra or Jharkhand, Congress’s alliance with regional parties has helped it to be in power. Experts call it a survival strategy, while those in the party claim that they are trying to free India from the clutches of BJP whose policies have allegedly ruined the scope of development of the country on economic and social fronts.

As the counting of votes in Bihar in place, Congress’ internal skirmishes have also been questioned in recent past. The case of mass leaders like Jyotiraditya Scindia switching sides and helping BJP to form government in Madhya Pradesh, while Sachin Pilot’s indifference with Ashok Gehlot in Rajasthan has been a cause of worry for the Congress.

Also, BJP’s poor performance in Assembly elections of Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Haryana and Jharkhand have proved that voters can’t be taken for granted.

Considering the case of Bihar, its alliance with Lalu Prasad Yadav’s party has been fruitful. In 2015 Assembly polls, Congress managed to secure 27 seats and is looking to double it this time around. However, the share of votes and the possibility of it being split is quite high.

Experts take:

DM Dwarka: The political commentator is of the opinion that Congress has an upper edge of upper caste votes in Bihar and its tally will improve from last time. He also said that Congress is trying to increase its base by aligning with regional parties.

“Post 2019, Congress is trying to increase its base and is trying to regain the lost ground. Despite making an alliance with regional parties and compromising as a junior ally, Congress still remains to be a national party. Congress has stuck to its national character and it is paying them well,” Dwarkar said to MoneyControl.

Speaking on the case of Maharashtra and Jharkhand, Dwarkar added, “Congress had kept its profile low but has made its importance felt. Though regional parties have their dominance in the elections, they don’t want to diminish the power of support of a national party. With this gesture being continued, it looks Congress will regain the lost strength in Bihar and in national politics.”

NK Chaudhary: However, the political commentator sees Congress is ‘fighting for its survival’. “Congress has lost the regional connection and presence, but is trying to regain it slowly and cautiously by making alliance as a junior partner in the coalitions,” he said in an exclusive interview.

Speaking on the alliance, Chaudhary, “Be it Congress or BJP, the alliance is something that the national party has to do for survival. Prior to 2014, BJP was trying to regain power, and now, similar is the situation of Congress.”

Adding on, Chaudhary even commented on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s acceptance by people. He said, “He (Rahul Gandhi) still needs to work hard as most of the people don’t consider him as the leader to represent them. Post-2019, he did speak on issues and it helped him in regaining the lost ground, but in my opinion, he still needs to devote more time and learn.”

Congress take:

Madan Mohan Jha, Bihar PCC president: Despite the odds, the state Congress president opined that the party will win more seats than projected in the exit polls. “I am expecting that Congress will win more seats than predictions,” Jha said.

Speaking on the alliance strategy, Jha commented, “In politics, parties make alliances based on regional preferences and situations.” Taking a jibe at BJP, he said, “You are asking me on Congress being a junior partner in the alliance, then what is BJP in NDA? Isn’t it the secondary party in NDA alliance in Bihar?” The Congress leader said that “people in Bihar have voted for a change, as they are angry with the government”.

On the issue of Rahul Gandhi, Jha differentiated with political experts. He said, “Rahul Gandhi is not trying to regain the lost ground. People respect him as a leader who speaks and stands for them. He has been vocal against the injustice and people will continue to support him.”

Data speaks:

Looking at the past few Assembly elections in Bihar, Congress has not been in power on its own since 1990. The last time it crossed 100 seats in Assembly elections in Bihar was in 1985, when it won 196 seats, while in 1980, it secured 169 seats. Post 1985, Congress has barely managed to win 75 seats single-handedly and shrunk to 27 seats in 2015.

This year, the exit polls predictions state a clear majority to the RJD-Congress-Left’s Mahagatbandhan (Grand alliance), while the fate for 70 candidates of Congress will decide what next left for the grand old party in the upcoming Assembly elections in West Bengal, where the dilemma continues if Congress will choose incumbent CM Mamata Banerjee or the Left Front.