Bihar Election result LIVE | Janata Dal's Nikhil Mandal leading in Madhepura constituency

Janata Dal's Nikhil Mandal is the leading candidate in Madhepura constituency.

He is leading against Rashtriya Janata Dal's Chandra Shekhar by a margin of 2,442 votes.

Chandra Shekhar won Madhepura constituency in 2015 with a margin of 37,642 votes.

Counting of votes is underway. Trends show that the two competing alliances, MGB and NDA, are running neck and neck. But these are just early rounds of counting and things can change quickly.

Polling to elect a new 243-member Bihar Legislative Assembly was held in three phases between October 28 and November 7, amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)-led ‘Grand Alliance (Mahagathbandhan)’ is taking on the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) comprising Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and other smaller political outfits.