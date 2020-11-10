PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
172@29@17@136!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|bihar-election-bankipur-constituency-result-live-congress-luv-sinha-trails-behind-nitin-nabin-of-bjp-6096731.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
WEBINAR :Register now for Commodity Ki Paathshala on Edible Oil Segment 2020-21, Nov 10 at 5PM
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Bihar Election Results 2020
NDA : 127
MGB : 102

Need 20 more seats to win

*Wins + Leads
Full Coverage
Last Updated : Nov 10, 2020 12:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bihar Election Result LIVE Bankipur | Congress' Luv Sinha trails behind Nitin Nabin of BJP

Bankipur Election Result LIVE: BJP's Nitin Nabin leads over Congress candidate Luv Sinha.

Moneycontrol News

The ruling NDA and the opposition Grand Alliance are locked in a neck-and-neck fight as early trends for 125 seats of the 243-member Bihar Assembly have become available.

In Bankipur, Nitin Nabin of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is ahead of Congress candidate Luv Sinha, who is the son of Bollywood actor Shatrughan Sinha.

Bihar Election 2020 LIVE Updates: Check who is leading where, full list of winners

Close

related news

Majority exit polls released after the third and final round of polls suggest that Tejashwi Yadav-led Mahagathbandhan might have an edge over the NDA. But, who will actually get the magic figure of 122 in the house of 243 will be known only after the votes are counted.

From Tejashwi Yadav to Jitan Ram Manjhi, track all key candidates—who’s leading, trailing, winning and losing | One Stop Dashboard

Apart from the JD(U) and the BJP, the NDA in Bihar comprises former CM Jitan Ram Manjhi-led Hindustani Awam Morcha-Secular (HAM-S) and the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) of Mukesh Sahani.

Follow LIVE updates of the 2020 Bihar assembly election result here

The mahagathbandhan consists of the Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), apart from the RJD and the Congress.

Bihar Election 2020: Follow Moneycontrol’s full coverage here
First Published on Nov 10, 2020 12:00 pm

tags #Bihar #Bihar Election 2020 #BJP #Congress #JDU #Luv Sinha #RJD

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.