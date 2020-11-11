Bihar Election 2020 | Tejashwi Yadav: A middle-order batsman who fell short of crease

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) retained power in the state of Bihar on November 11 after prolonged counting of votes amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-Janata Dal (United) alliance bagged 125 seats in the 243-member Legislative Assembly to hand Chief Minister fifth term in office.

While the BJP powered NDA to a cliff-hanger victory, it was the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) that emerged as the single-largest party – just like it had in 2015. The RJD-led Mahagathbandhan (MGB) managed to win in 110 constituencies.

This was in contrast to what most major exit polls had predicted – a clear win for the MGB. Since exit polls were released on November 7, the chatter was about RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav -- who turned 31-years-old on November 9 -- becoming the state’s next chief minister. But that is unlikely to happen now.

Yadav is a product of two fields — politics, where he now reigns, and cricket, his passion since childhood.

The youngest Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi did not begin his journey to Delhi with his political party. Instead, his journey began on the cricketing pitch.

The 31-year-old was part of Delhi’s Under-15 and Under-17 teams. In fact, he entered the U-15 team at the time when Virat Kohli was the captain.

Tejashwi was also a part of the Delhi Daredevils team in the Indian Premier League (IPL), but mostly warmed the benches and did not get much chance to play. His cricketing days, however, did not go waste. He learned the ropes of leadership and the importance of strategising — traits he would go on to apply in the political arena.

‘The chosen one’

Tejashwi has eight siblings, out of which only two are active in politics: Tej Pratap Yadav and Misa Bharti Yadav. However, he has always been the blue-eyed boy of his father and former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav. It has been so since the beginning and has only become more evident in the last five years.

While Tej Pratap was the state’s health minister between 2015 and 2017 and Misa Bharti is a Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament, Tejashwi was hand-picked by his father to serve as the Bihar’s deputy chief minister in the RJD-Janata Dal (United) government.

For the longest time, Tejashwi made measured public appearances and managed to grab headlines for the right reasons. For example, his speech in the assembly after Chief Minister Nitish Kumar walked out of the coalition government in 2017 was praised for its balanced approach. The 'accidental' LoP spoke for 45 minutes, and his speech went viral on social media. It was hailed as the arrival of a young, dynamic leader who can improve RJD's image, and mould it according to the times.

Challenging times

While Tejashwi faced a number of difficulties, including Nitish Kumar joining hands with the BJP in 2017 -- forcing the RJD into the Opposition benches -- the young politician made the most out of it.

Despite Bihar politics crawling with opposition parties trying to jostle for space, Tejashwi managed to remain the face of the Opposition in the state. He has done that even as his father, arguably his biggest supporter, is in jail in Ranchi for corruption.

However, RJD leaders acknowledge that while Lalu Prasad built the party from scratch, his children got everything on a platter. Yet, Tejashwi is now out to prove his mettle.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, Tejashwi was hailed for managing the seat sharing talks tactfully, ensuring that every alliance partner was happy and strategically placed. Yet, this wasn’t enough.

Tej Pratap floated the Lalu Rabri Morcha ahead of the general election but said that it was a parallel outfit which was not separate from the RJD.

RJD failed to win a single seat in the Lok Sabha polls under Tejashwi’s leadership and its vote share fell over 4.5 percent as compared to 2014.

The drubbing at the polls sent Tejashwi into political hibernation -- for months. When he finally emerged on the scene, many of RJD’s leaders had abandoned the party or defected to the JD(U). His allies had also started questioning his leadership of the Mahagathbandhan.

But, over the last few months, Tejashwi was seen turning the tide in Bihar’s political arena. His line of attack was sharp and directed at Nitish Kumar, more than NDA’s star campaigner Prime Minister Narendra Modi. With his campaign focusing on providing jobs to the youth of Bihar and promise of bringing in a change, Tejashwi’s poll rallies drew massive crowds despite the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Tejashwi was formally portrayed as the chief ministerial candidate by the Mahagathbandhan. After the exit polls predicted that MGB was likely to win, Tejashwi would have become the youngest chief minister of any Indian state. MO Hasan Farook Maricar became the chief minister of Puducherry for the first time in 1967 at the age of 29. But, Puducherry is a Union Territory and not a state.

Yet, political observers say Tejashwi has many positives to look at despite the election loss. Despite the difficult election campaign hampered by the pandemic, his party emerged as the single-largest. The opposition alliance was seen as putting up a fight against the NDA being led by PM Modi, who's popularity remains high. In the end, Tejashwi is being seen by many as merely falling short of the crease.