Bihar Election Results 2020
Last Updated : Nov 10, 2020 09:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bihar Election 2020 | RJD alleges poll fraud, says its 119 winning candidates denied certificates

Accroding to the available Bihar Election Result trends, the NDA - consisting of the BJP and the JDU - is leading in 126 seats, while the Grand Alliance is leading in 109 seats

Moneycontrol News
RJD leader and former deputy chief minister of Bihar Tejashwi Prasad Yadav is leading from Raghopur constituency against the BJP’s Satish Kumar.
Even as the counting for votes continues with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)- led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leading in the Bihar Election 2020, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), which heads the Mahagathbandhan, or Grand Alliance, has alleged that its winning candidates have not been issued winning certificates yet.

"This is a list of 119 seats where the Grand Alliance candidates have won after the completion of counting. The returning officer congratulated them  for their victory, but now he is not giving the (winning) certificate, saying that you have lost," the RJD tweeted from its official handle, attaching a list of the 119 candidates.

"They were also shown as winning on the ECI website. Such loot will not work in a democracy," the party added in its tweet in Hindi.

Over 90 percent votes have been counted so far, News18 has reported. The Election Commission (EC) is expected to address a press conference at 10:00 pm on November 10.

Follow our LIVE blog here.

At this point, the NDA - consisting of the BJP and the JDU - is leading in 126 seats, while the Grand Alliance is leading in 109 assembly constituencies.

Meanwhile, the State Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) has also released a status of counting rounds (completed and pending) in the state, as of at 09:00 pm.
First Published on Nov 10, 2020 09:51 pm

tags #Bihar Election 2020 #Current Affairs #India #Politics

