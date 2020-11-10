Bihar Election 2020 | RJD alleges poll fraud, says its 119 winning candidates denied certificates

RJD leader and former deputy chief minister of Bihar Tejashwi Prasad Yadav is leading from Raghopur constituency against the BJP’s Satish Kumar.

Even as the counting for votes continues with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)- led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leading in the Bihar Election 2020, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), which heads the Mahagathbandhan, or Grand Alliance, has alleged that its winning candidates have not been issued winning certificates yet.

"This is a list of 119 seats where the Grand Alliance candidates have won after the completion of counting. The returning officer congratulated them for their victory, but now he is not giving the (winning) certificate, saying that you have lost," the RJD tweeted from its official handle, attaching a list of the 119 candidates.



ये उन 119 सीटों की सूची है जहाँ गिनती संपूर्ण होने के बाद महागठबंधन के उम्मीदवार जीत चुके है। रिटर्निंग ऑफ़िसर ने उन्हें जीत की बधाई दी लेकिन अब सर्टिफ़िकेट नहीं दे रहे है कह रहे है कि आप हार गए है। ECI की वेबसाइट पर भी इन्हें जीता हुआ दिखाया गया। जनतंत्र में ऐसी लूट नहीं चलेगी। pic.twitter.com/puUvIagyDz

— Rashtriya Janata Dal (@RJDforIndia) November 10, 2020

"They were also shown as winning on the ECI website. Such loot will not work in a democracy," the party added in its tweet in Hindi.

Over 90 percent votes have been counted so far, News18 has reported. The Election Commission (EC) is expected to address a press conference at 10:00 pm on November 10.

Follow our LIVE blog here.

At this point, the NDA - consisting of the BJP and the JDU - is leading in 126 seats, while the Grand Alliance is leading in 109 assembly constituencies.



#BiharElectionResults2020: State Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) releases status of counting rounds (completed & pending) in the assembly constituencies of the state, as of at 09:00 pm. pic.twitter.com/gB0SqqgbVp

— ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2020

Meanwhile, the State Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) has also released a status of counting rounds (completed and pending) in the state, as of at 09:00 pm.