Bihar Election 2020: PM Modi attacks RJD in Sasaram, says 'lantern era' has ended

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked Lalu Prasad Yadav’s Rashtriya Janata al (RJD) by saying that the "lantern era" had ended with every house getting power supply in Bihar. Lantern is the poll symbol of the RJD.

Addressing a public rally at Biada Maidan in Sasaram on October 23, PM Modi said, “The people of Bihar cannot forget the days when after the sunset, everything would be shut down and stalled. Today there is electricity, there are roads, there are lights and the biggest thing is the environment in which the ordinary citizen of the state can live without fear.”

Talking about the COVID-19 pandemic in Bihar, PM Modi said no one can imagine the impact the novel coronavirus pandemic would have caused in the state had the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government not worked tirelessly.

PM Modi said all the survey reports are saying that once again, the NDA is going to form the government in Bihar.

In a further attack on the opposition parties, the prime minister said that Mandi and minimum support price (MSP) are excuses, actually they are being used to save the brokers and middlemen. “Before the Lok Sabha elections, when the work of depositing money directly to the bank account of the farmers started, then they started spreading rumours,” said PM Modi.

“These are the people who continuously looted Bihar during their 15 years of ruling. You entrusted the power to them with great confidence, but they used it to fill their vault,” said the PM.

When the people of Bihar gave a chance to Nitish Kumar, they were shocked. After this, for ten years these people took their anger out on the people of Bihar while being in the UPA government, the PM said.



"When I as Gujarat chief minister and Nitish Ji as Bihar CM used to attend UPA's central meetings, he always told them - don't stall Bihar's development. But for 10 years, those who were defeated in Bihar were angry, they influenced the Centre and ensured Nitish ji cannot work. They wasted Bihar's 10 years," said PM Modi.

The prime minister said that brave Indian soldiers hailing from Bihar had sacrificed their lives in Pulwama attack in 2019 and in the violent face-off with Chinese soldiers in June in eastern Ladakh’s Galwan Valley.

He also paid respect to Ram Vilas Paswan and Babu Raghuvansh Prasad Singh. “Bihar lost its two sons recently. I pay my respects to Ram Vilas Paswan Ji, who was with me till his last breath and gave his entire life for the welfare of the poor and Dalits. Similarly, Babu Raghuvansh Prasad Singh ji also worked for poor. I pay respects to him,” said PM Modi.