Bihar Election 2020: Tejashwi Yadav-led Grand Alliance has an edge, setback for Nitish Kumar-led NDA, predict exit polls

The Tejashwi Yadav-led Mahagathbandhan (MGB), or Grand Alliance, has an edge over Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar, most of the exit polls have predicted.

The exit polls started trickling in soon after the third and final phase of the assembly elections concluded on November 7.

Two exit polls, the India Today India Today-Axis My India Bihar and Today’s Chanakya predicted a clear majority for the MGB, a set back for Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led NDA.

Predicting a landslide victory for the MGB, the exit polls released by Today’s Chanakya said that the NDA is likely to get just 44-56 seats. The Tejashwi Yadav-led MGB is likely to get 169-191 seats, and the others 4-12 seats, it predicted.

India Today-Axis My India Bihar exit poll also predicted that MGB was set to sweep Bihar polls. The MGB will likely get 139-161 seats, way ahead of the NDA which is likely get 69-91 seats, it said. The exit poll said Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) may get 3-5 seats and others 3-5 seats. The exit poll said NDA will get 39 per cent vote share while MGB will get 44 per cent vote share, the LJP will get 7 percent while others will get 6 per cent vote share.

A party or an alliance needs at least 122 seats to come to power in Bihar. The BJP is contesting the elections as part of the NDA, along with the JD-U and other parties. The ruling coalition is challenged by the MGB comprising the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD, the Congress, and the Left parties.

The Times Now C-Voter exit poll gave the NDA 116 seats, six short of the majority mark of 122 in the 243-member assembly. The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)-led MGB is projected to get about 120 seats, according to the exit poll. It gave the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) one seat and others six seats.The Republic Jan Ki Baat predicted 91-117 seats for the NDA, 118-138 for the MGB, 5-8 for the LJP, and 3-6 for others. Likewise, the TV9 Bharatvarsh predicted 110—112 seats for the NDA, 115-125 for the MGB, 3-5 for the LJP, and 10-15 for others.

The ABP-C Voter, which predicted a cliff-hanger in Bihar, said the MGB was likely to get 108-131 seats, the NDA 104-128, and others 4-8 seats. The Dainik Bhaskar exit poll, the only which predicted a majority for the NDA, said the ruling alliance will get 120-127 seats. This exit poll gave 71-81 seats to the MGB, 12-23 to the LJP and 19-27 seats to others

In 2015 assembly elections, the RJD bagged 80 seats, JD-U got 71 seats, BJP 53, Congress 27, LJP 2, and others 12 seats. The JD-U, however, was part of the MGB with the RJD and the Congress, in 2015. Nitish Kumar, who became the CM after the MGB’s victory, switched sides two years later and became CM with the BJP’s support.

The exit poll numbers released by Today’s Chanakya predict 34 percent (± 3 percent) vote share for the NDA, 44 percent ( ± 3 percent) for MGB, and 22 percent ( ± 3 percent) for Others.

The Today’s Chanakya predicted that 60 percent of the upper caste votes for the NDA while 29 per cent for the Opposition alliance. Among Yadavs, 69 per cent likely voted for the Opposition while 22 per cent likely voted for the NDA, it predicted. Also, among Muslims, 80 percent chose the Mahagathbandhan and 12 per cent voted for the NDA, the Today’s Chanakya exit poll said. It also predicted that 39 per cent of SCs voted for NDA while 34 for the Opposition. Among extremely backward classes, 40 percent voted for NDA and 33 per cent voted for the Opposition, it said.

Apart from the JD-U and the BJP, the NDA in Bihar comprises of former CM Jitan Ram Manjhi-led Hindustani Awam Morcha-Secular (HAM-S) and the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) of Mukesh Sahani. And the MGB had the Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) as other constituents, apart from the RJD and the Congress.

The Chirag Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), which was part of the NDA in 2015, has decided to go it alone. Also, the Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP), another former ally of the BJP, joined hands with Asaduddin Owaisi’s All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav’s Jan Adhikar Party (JAP) to form the Grand Secular Democratic Front this year.