Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Oct 14, 2020 09:12 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Bihar Election 2020 LIVE Updates: Nitish Kumar to address four rallies today
Bihar Election 2020 LIVE Updates: Voting for 243 assembly seats in Bihar will be held on October 28, November 3 and November 7. Catch all the latest update here
Bihar is getting ready to witness its Assembly elections later in 2020. The Election Commission of India has announced a three-phase election in Bihar in October-November. Voting for 243 assembly seats in the state will be held on October 28, November 3 and November 7. Chief Electoral office said that a total of 70 candidates have, so far, filed their nomination papers for 94 assembly constituencies that will see voting in the second phase on November 3. The filing of nominations for the third phase of polling on 78 seats began on October 13 and the papers can be submitted till October 20. Voting for the third and the final phase will take place on November 7. Ahead of the elections, the Centre has permitted with certain conditions political gatherings in poll-bound Bihar and also in those constituencies where bypolls are to be held with the maximum number of people in a close space or a hall capped at 200 while in an open space, it will depend on the area. Catch the latest updates here:
Read More
Read Less
Top
highlights
NCP to go it alone in Bihar polls
Tej Pratap files nomination from Hasanpur assembly seat
Bihar Election 2020 LIVE Updates | Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) chief Sharad Yadav's daughter Subhashini Raj Rao to join Congress today in Delhi. She will also contest in the upcoming (ANI)
Bihar Election 2020 LIVE Updates | Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will address four poll rallies in Bihar today. The rallies will be held in Banka, Bhagalpur, Munger and Patna. So far, Kumar has addressed virtual rallies only. Kumar is also expected to address rallies in Jamui, Lakhisarai, Sheikhpura and Patna on Thursday.
Bihar Election LIVE Updates | Snubbed by RJD-Congress, NCP to go it alone in Bihar polls
The NCP will contest the Bihar Assembly polls independently after it was not allotted any seat by the RJD-Congress alliance with which it wanted to tie-up in the state, senior party leader Praful Patel said. Patel said the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) was ready to go with the 'Mahagathbandhan' (mega alliance) of the
RJD-Congress in the eastern state, but it was not ceded a single seat by the opposition combine.
Bihar Election 2020 LIVE Updates | Bihar's unemployment rate speaks about development under Nitish Kumar: Tejashwi Yadav
Tejashwi Yadav on October 13 launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, saying plight of labourers and youths increased under his 15-year rule due to lack of development. "Bihar today has unemployment rate of 46.6 percent, probably highest in the country. This speaks about the truth of the development under Kumar regime," he told reporters.
"The government prevented migrant workers from coming back home during COVID pandemic," he alleged. Tejashwi claimed that Grand Alliance will win the
elections and come to power. The RJD-helmed Mahagathbandhan has Congress and the Left parties as its members.
Bihar Election 2020 LIVE Updates | 70 candidates have filled nomination papers for 94 assembly constituencies so far: Chief Electoral Office
Chief Electoral office said in Patna that a total of 70 candidates have, so far, filed their nomination papers for 94 assembly constituencies that will see voting in the second phase on November 3. The filing of nominations for third phase of polling on 78 seats began Tuesday and the papers can be submitted till October 20. Voting for the third and the final phase will take place on November 7.
Bihar Election 2020 LIVE Updates | Tej Pratap files nomination from Hasanpur assembly seat
RJD president Lalu Prasad's elder son Tej Pratap Yadav on Tuesday filed nomination from Hasanpur assembly constituency in the Samastipur district which goes to polls in the second phase on November 3. He was accompanied by his younger brother and Grand Alliance chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav.
Tej Pratap who won last assembly elections in 2015 from Mahua seat in the Vaishali district, has relinquished it and shifted to Hasanpur this time.
Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage on the Bihar Assembly elections 2020.
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced three-phased election in Bihar, which has been billed as one of the biggest elections globally during the COVID-19 pandemic. Voting for 243 assembly seats in Bihar will be held on October 28, November 3 and November 7. Counting of votes will take place on November 10.
Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.