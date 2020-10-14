Bihar Election 2020 LIVE Updates: Nitish Kumar to address four rallies today

Bihar Election LIVE Updates | Snubbed by RJD-Congress, NCP to go it alone in Bihar polls

The NCP will contest the Bihar Assembly polls independently after it was not allotted any seat by the RJD-Congress alliance with which it wanted to tie-up in the state, senior party leader Praful Patel said. Patel said the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) was ready to go with the 'Mahagathbandhan' (mega alliance) of the

RJD-Congress in the eastern state, but it was not ceded a single seat by the opposition combine.

