Oct 13, 2020 09:08 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bihar Election 2020 LIVE Updates: Nitish Kumar to address virtual rally at 11 am

Bihar Election 2020 LIVE Updates: Voting for 243 assembly seats in Bihar will be held on October 28, November 3 and November 7.

Bihar is gearing up for assembly elections later in 2020. The Election Commission of India has announced a three-phase election in Bihar in October-November. Voting for 243 assembly seats in the state will be held on October 28, November 3 and November 7. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released a list of 46 candidates for the second phase of the Bihar Assembly election, in which 94 constituencies will go to the polls on November 3, retaining the MLAs from their respective seats in most cases, though there are quite a few surprises. Ahead of the elections, the Centre has permitted with certain conditions political gatherings in poll-bound Bihar and also in those constituencies where bypolls are to be held with the maximum number of people in a close space or a hall capped at 200 while in an open space, it will depend on the area. Catch all the latest updates on Bihar Assembly Election 2020 here:
highlights

  • October 13, 2020 09:07 AM IST

    Bihar Election 2020 LIVE updates | BJP crackdown on rebels, 9 leaders expelled

    The BJP in Bihar on Monday expelled its nine leaders, including a sitting member of the outgoing assembly and two former MLAs, for entering the fray against official NDA candidates, mostly as nominees of the Lok Janshakti Party headed by Chirag Paswan which has raised a banner of revolt against the JD(U). According to a communication to the effect issued by state president Sanjay Jaiswal, the rebels have been expelled for a period of six years as they failed to meet the deadline set by BJP leadership for withdrawing nomination papers by October 12, thereby defying party discipline.

  • October 13, 2020 09:05 AM IST

    Bihar Election 2020 LIVE updates | Nitish Kumar to address two virtual rallies

    Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will address two virtual rallies today. The first one at 11 am will address people of 11 assembly constituencies. The second one at 4 pm will address people from 13 assembly constituencies. 

  • October 13, 2020 09:01 AM IST

    Bihar Election 2020 LIVE updates | Sharad Yadav's LJD to contest 51 seats in Bihar polls

    Former union minister Sharad Yadav-led Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) Monday announced that it will contest 51 out of total 243 assembly seats in Bihar on its own. The party has decided to contest the lone seat of Kurtha in the first phase and 50 seats in the second and third phases, partys national general secretary Arun Srivastava said.

  • October 13, 2020 08:59 AM IST

    Bihar Election 2020 LIVE updates | Tejashwi to seek re-election from Raghopur, brother Tej Pratap moves to Hasanpur

    RJD chief Lalu Prasad's elder son Tej Pratap Yadav has relinquished Mahua constituency in Vaishali district this time, and is set to file nomination from Hasanpur, while his brother Tejashwi is seeking re-election from Raghopur. Both Raghopur and Hasanpur seats will go to polls in the second phase of BIhar elections, on November 3. Notification has already been issued for phase-2 and nomination filing is currently underway.
     

  • October 13, 2020 08:57 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage on the Bihar Assembly elections 2020.

    The Election Commission of India has announced three-phased election in Bihar, which has been billed as one of the biggest elections globally during the COVID-19 pandemic. Voting for 243 assembly seats in Bihar will be held on October 28, November 3 and November 7. Counting of votes will take place on November 10. Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.

