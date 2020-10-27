Live now
Bihar Election 2020 LIVE Updates: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to hold two rallies today
Bihar Election 2020 LIVE Updates: RJD-Congress are taking on JD(U)-BJP. The campaign is gathering steam with the first phase of polling scheduled to happen tomorrow.
Bihar Election 2020 LIVE Updates: The state of Bihar is heading for polls in three phases, amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, to elect a new 243-member Legislative Assembly. The first phase of polling will happen tomorrow (October 28). The counting of votes will happen on November 10. The election campaign is gathering steam by the day. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) and its allies, including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), are aiming to retain power in the state. The ruling coalition is being challenged by the ‘Grand Alliance’, of the ‘Mahagathbandhan’ comprising Tejashwi Yadav-led Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Congress and other smaller parties.
The Battle for Bihar
2020 Bihar Assembly election campaign: LIVE updates
Bihar Election 2020 LIVE updates | RJD leader,Tejashwi Yadav, has announced a 'naukri samvaad' (dialogue on jobs) with Bihar's youth today. The RJD in its manifesto has promised 10 lakh government jobs to the people of Bihar. BJP has promised 19 lakh jobs in its manifesto
Bihar Election 2020 LIVE updates | Rahul Gandhi to hold two poll rallies today: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will address two public election meetings at Valmiki Nagar and Kusheshwar Asthan today.
Senior state Congress leader Prem Chandra Mishra said yesterday that Gandhi will hold the public meeting at Valmiki Nagar at 12.00 pm and the rally in Kusheshwar Asthan at 2.30 pm.
Bihar Election 2020 LIVE updates | Campaigning for the first phase concluded yesterday evening. However, with two more phases after that, electioneering will continue in other constituencies of Bihar. In fact, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold political rallies in multiple constituencies on tomorrow.
Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.