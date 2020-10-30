Live now
Oct 30, 2020 09:04 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Bihar Election 2020 LIVE Updates: Congress seeks Nitish Kumar, Deputy CM's dismissal over Munger firing incident
Bihar Election 2020 LIVE Updates: RJD-Congress are taking on JD(U)-BJP. With just three days to go before the second phase of polling, the campaign is gathering steam.
Bihar Election 2020 LIVE Updates: The state of Bihar is heading for polls in three phases, amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, to elect a new 243-member Legislative Assembly. The first phase of polling happened on October 28 and saw about 55.6 percent voter turnout. The second phase is scheduled for November 3. The counting of votes will happen on November 10. The election campaign is gathering steam by the day. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) and its allies, including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), are aiming to retain power in the state. The ruling coalition is being challenged by the ‘Grand Alliance’, or the ‘Mahagathbandhan’, comprising Tejashwi Yadav-led Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Congress and other smaller parties.
The Battle for Bihar
Bihar Assembly Election 2020 campaign: LIVE updates
Bihar Election 2020 LIVE Updates: Dismiss Bihar CM, Deputy CM and officials responsible for Munger firing on devotees: Congress
Stepping up its attack on the JD(U)-BJP government over the Munger firing incident in which a devotee was killed, the Congress yesterday demanded the dismissal of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Sushil Kumar Modi to ensure the truth comes out and there is no cover up.
Congress spokesperson Gouvav Vallabh alleged that the firing on devotees, who wanted to immerse the idol of Goddess Durga, was done by the police at the behest of the government and all those responsible behind it, including the district magistrate and the Superintendent of police should be sacked. (Input from PTI)
Bihar Election 2020 LIVE Updates: Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) and its allies, including the Bharatiya Janata Party, are aiming to retain power in the state.
The ruling coalition is being challenged by the ‘Grand Alliance’, or the ‘Mahagathbandhan’ comprising Tejashwi Yadav-led Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Congress and other smaller parties. Tejashwi Yadav is the opposition’s chief ministerial candidate.
Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 Bihar Legislative Assembly election. Bihar is heading for polls in three phases, amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, to elect a new 243-member Legislative Assembly.
The first phase of polling took place on October 28 and witnessed a 55.6 percent voter turnout, according to the Election Commission. The second phse will happen on November 3. The counting of votes will happen on November 10. The election is gathering steam by the day. Stay tuned for the latest updates.