Bihar Election 2020 LIVE Updates: Congress seeks Nitish Kumar, Deputy CM's dismissal over Munger firing incident

Bihar Election 2020 LIVE Updates: Dismiss Bihar CM, Deputy CM and officials responsible for Munger firing on devotees: Congress

Stepping up its attack on the JD(U)-BJP government over the Munger firing incident in which a devotee was killed, the Congress yesterday demanded the dismissal of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Sushil Kumar Modi to ensure the truth comes out and there is no cover up.

Congress spokesperson Gouvav Vallabh alleged that the firing on devotees, who wanted to immerse the idol of Goddess Durga, was done by the police at the behest of the government and all those responsible behind it, including the district magistrate and the Superintendent of police should be sacked. (Input from PTI)