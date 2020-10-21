Live now
Oct 21, 2020 09:56 AM IST
Bihar Election 2020 LIVE Updates: BJP's JP Nadda and Rajnath Singh, RJD's Tejashwi Yadav to address rallies today
Bihar Election 2020 LIVE Updates: Voting for 243 assembly seats in Bihar will be held on October 28, November 3 and November 7. Stay tuned for all the latest updates
Bihar Election 2020 LIVE Updates: Bihar is gearing up for assembly elections 2020. The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced a three-phase election in Bihar in October-November. Voting for 243 assembly seats in the state will be held on October 28, November 3 and November 7. In view of the assembly polls, search operations are being carried out across the state. Various agencies have so far seized Rs 35.27 crore unaccounted cash, which is a record compared to the recoveries made during last assembly elections and Lok Sabha polls, Additional Chief Electoral Officer (ACEO) Sanjay Kumar Singh said. Ahead of the elections, the Centre has permitted with certain conditions political gatherings in poll-bound Bihar and also in those constituencies where bypolls are to be held with the maximum number of people in a close space or a hall capped at 200 while in an open space, it will depend on the area. Catch all the latest updates on Bihar Assembly Election 2020 here:
Bihar police seize Rs 35.27 crore
Bihar Elections: I am being targeted because of my religion: Congress’ candidate Maskoor Usmani
Maskoor Ahmad Usmani was president of the Aligarh Muslim University Students’ Union in May 2018 when a local BJP MP demanded the removal of Muhammad Ali Jinnah's portrait from the on-campus union…
Bihar Election 2020 LIVE Updates | Tejashwi Yadav dares Nitish Kumar to a debate
Bihar Election 2020 LIVE Updates | BJP president JP Nadda to address rally
BJP national president JP Nadda will address a poll rally today in Bihar ahead of the assembly election 2020.
Bihar Election 2020 LIVE Updates | Slippers hurled at RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav was attacked with slippers while campaigning for Congress candidate from Kutumba assembly seat in Bihar's Aurangabad district. The RJD leader was sitting on the dais when someone from the crowd hurled slippers towards him.
While one slipper misses him completely, the other landed in his lap, a video clip of the incident shows. Yadav was in the Kutumba assembly segment to address a
public rally. The incident took place as soon as he took his place on the stage amid slogans in his support by party workers.
Bihar Election 2020 LIVE Updates | Bihar police seize Rs 35.27 crore ahead of assembly polls
In view of the assembly polls in Bihar, search operations are being carried out across the state. Various agencies have so far seized Rs 35.27 crore unaccounted cash, which is a record compared to the recoveries made during past assembly elections and Lok Sabha polls, Additional Chief Electoral Officer (ACEO) Sanjay Kumar Singh said.
An official release from the CEO's office said that 1,194 illegal arms have been seized so far, while 20,265 licenced arms deposited. The authorities also cancelled the licence of 2,231 arms for various reasons. Over 250 cases have been registered for violation of model code of conduct, it added.
Bihar Election 2020 LIVE Updates | 1,464 candidates in fray for second phase of Bihar assembly polls
A total of 1,464 candidates are in the fray for the second phase of polling to 94 assembly seats in Bihar after 46 people withdrew their candidature on October 19, the last day for withdrawal of nominations, an official said.
Altogether 1,698 people filed their nominations for the November 3 elections, and poll authorities found those of 1,510 candidates valid after scrutiny, Additional Chief Electoral Officer (ACEO) Sanjay Kumar Singh said on Tuesday. "Around 188 nominations for the second phase of polls were found invalid. Forty-six candidates withdrew their papers on Monday," he said.
Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage on the Bihar Assembly elections 2020.
The Election Commission of India has announced the three-phased election in Bihar, which has been billed as one of the biggest elections globally during the COVID-19 pandemic. Voting for 243 assembly seats in Bihar will be held on October 28, November 3 and November 7. Counting of votes will take place on November 10. Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.