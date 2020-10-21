Bihar Election 2020 LIVE Updates: BJP's JP Nadda and Rajnath Singh, RJD's Tejashwi Yadav to address rallies today

Bihar Election 2020 LIVE Updates | Slippers hurled at RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav was attacked with slippers while campaigning for Congress candidate from Kutumba assembly seat in Bihar's Aurangabad district. The RJD leader was sitting on the dais when someone from the crowd hurled slippers towards him.

While one slipper misses him completely, the other landed in his lap, a video clip of the incident shows. Yadav was in the Kutumba assembly segment to address a

public rally. The incident took place as soon as he took his place on the stage amid slogans in his support by party workers.