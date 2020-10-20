172@29@17@142!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|bihar-election-2020-live-updates-jdu-bjp-ljp-congress-nitish-kumar-chirag-paswan-tejashwi-bihar-chief-minister-5985501.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Oct 20, 2020 08:46 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bihar Election 2020 LIVE Updates: Rajnath Singh to address over 18 poll rallies

Bihar Election 2020 LIVE Updates: RJD-Congress are taking on JD(U)-BJP. With just seven days to go before the first phase of polling, the campaign is gathering steam.

Bihar Election 2020 LIVE Updates: The state of Bihar is heading for polls in three phases, amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, to elect a new 243-member Legislative Assembly. The first phase is scheduled for October 28. The counting of votes will happen on November 10. The election campaign is gathering steam as we move closer to the polling date. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) and its allies, including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), are aiming to retain power in the state. The ruling coalition is being challenged by the ‘Grand Alliance’, of the ‘Mahagathbandhan’ comprising Tejashwi Yadav-led Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Congress and other smaller parties.
highlights

  • October 20, 2020 08:46 AM IST

    Bihar Election 2020 LIVE Updates | Rajnath Singh to address over 18 rallies

    Senior BJP leader and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will address more than 18 rallies over six days in poll-bound Bihar, his office confirmed yesterday.

    Singh, a former president of the party, will address a rally each in Badh, Nokha and Aurangabad on October 21, and in Banka, Barhara and Ramgarh on October 22. (Input from PTI)

  • October 20, 2020 08:44 AM IST

    Bihar Election 2020 LIVE Updates: Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) and its allies, including the Bharatiya Janata Party, are aiming to retain power in the state.

    The ruling coalition is being challenged by the ‘Grand Alliance’, of the ‘Mahagathbandhan’ comprising Tejashwi Yadav-led Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Congress and other smaller parties. Tejashwi Yadav is the opposition’s chief ministerial candidate.

  • October 20, 2020 08:38 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 Bihar Legislative Assembly election. Bihar is heading for polls in three phases, amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, to elect a new 243-member Legislative Assembly.

    The first phase is scheduled for October 28. The counting of votes will happen on November 10. The election is gathering steam as we move closer to the polling date. Stay tuned for the latest updates.

