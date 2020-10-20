Bihar Election 2020 LIVE Updates: Rajnath Singh to address over 18 poll rallies

Bihar Election 2020 LIVE Updates | Rajnath Singh to address over 18 rallies

Senior BJP leader and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will address more than 18 rallies over six days in poll-bound Bihar, his office confirmed yesterday.

Singh, a former president of the party, will address a rally each in Badh, Nokha and Aurangabad on October 21, and in Banka, Barhara and Ramgarh on October 22. (Input from PTI)