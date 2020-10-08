172@29@17@144!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|bihar-election-2020-live-updates-bjp-rjd-jdu-congress-nitish-kumar-tejashwi-yadav-5936361.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Oct 08, 2020 09:37 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bihar Election 2020 LIVE Updates | BJP clears names of two more candidates for phase one

Bihar Election 2020 Live Updates: Voting for 243 assembly seats in Bihar will be held on October 28, November 3 and November 7.

Bihar is getting ready to witness its Assembly elections later in 2020. The Election Commission of India had announced a three-phased election in Bihar, which has been billed as one of the biggest elections globally during the COVID-19 pandemic. Voting for 243 assembly seats in the state will be held on October 28, November 3 and November 7. The counting of votes will take place on November 10. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released the names of 29 candidates and the Congress released its first list of 21 candidates. JD (U) has also released its list of 115 candidates. Today is the last date for filing of nominations for the first phase of Bihar assembly polls. Catch the latest updates here:
Read More
Read Less

highlights

  • October 08, 2020 09:41 AM IST

    Bihar Election 2020 LIVE Updates | "People had expected that I would contest elections after voluntary retirement. But I am not. My life has been full of struggles. I am dedicated to the people of Bihar. I salute everyone in my hometown Buxar," Gupteshwar Pandey, former Bihar DGP after not getting a ticket to contest Bihar assembly election.

  • October 08, 2020 09:29 AM IST

    Bihar Election 2020 LIVE Updates |  BJP names two more candidates for phase one

    The BJP has cleared names of two more candidates, including for the Buxar seat where speculations were rife that former DGP Gupteshwar Pandey may contest the state elections. The party gave ticket to Parshuram Chaturvedi from Buxar constituency and Deepak Sharma from Arwal seat, a BJP statement said. The saffron party had issued a list of 27 candidates for the first phase on October 6.

  • October 08, 2020 08:54 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage on the Bihar Assembly elections 2020.
    The Election Commission of India had announced three-phased election in Bihar, which has been billed as one of the biggest elections globally during the COVID-19 pandemic.
    Voting for 243 assembly seats in Bihar will be held on October 28, November 3 and November 7. Counting of votes will take place on November 10.
    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.  

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.