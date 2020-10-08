Bihar Election 2020 LIVE Updates | BJP clears names of two more candidates for phase one

Bihar is getting ready to witness its Assembly elections later in 2020. The Election Commission of India had announced a three-phased election in Bihar, which has been billed as one of the biggest elections globally during the COVID-19 pandemic. Voting for 243 assembly seats in the state will be held on October 28, November 3 and November 7. The counting of votes will take place on November 10. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released the names of 29 candidates and the Congress released its first list of 21 candidates. JD (U) has also released its list of 115 candidates. Today is the last date for filing of nominations for the first phase of Bihar assembly polls. Catch the latest updates here: