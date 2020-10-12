Live now
Oct 12, 2020
Bihar Election 2020 LIVE Updates | Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to hit campaign trail with virtual rallies today
Bihar Election 2020 Live Updates: Voting for 243 assembly seats in Bihar will be held on October 28, November 3 and November 7.
Bihar is getting ready to witness its Assembly elections later in 2020. The Election Commission of India had announced a three-phase election in Bihar in October-November. Voting for 243 assembly seats in the state will be held on October 28, November 3 and November 7. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released a list of 46 candidates for the second phase of the Bihar Assembly election, in which 94 constituencies will go to the polls on November 3, retaining the MLAs from their respective seats in most cases, though there are quite a few surprises. Ahead of the elections, the Centre has permitted with certain conditions political gatherings in poll-bound Bihar and also in those constituencies where bypolls are to be held with the maximum number of people in a close space or a hall capped at 200 while in an open space, it will depend on the area. Catch the latest updates here:
Bihar Election 2020 LIVE Updates | The Congress has announced several committees to oversee its campaign for the Bihar Assembly elections. The party appointed its general secretary Randeep Surjewala as the chairman of the election management and coordination committee.
Bihar Election 2020 LIVE Updates | Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) president Nitish Kumar will hit the campaign trail from today and address people of several assembly segments, spread across half a dozen districts that go to polls in the first phase of elections, through virtual rallies. The CM will be addressing people in 35 assembly constituencies over the next couple of days. The campaign will be through virtual mode on October 12 and 13. From October 14, the CM is likely to fly to different parts to address election meetings while remaining physically present. (PTI)
Bihar Election 2020 LIVE Updates | The Bihar unit of Indian National Congress wants party leader Rahul Gandhi to address eight election rallies in the assembly polls. The RJD, an alliance partner, has also approached Rahul to address a couple of joint rallies. Though the dates have not been finalised yet, the rallies might begin from October 20, according to the sources. The three-phase election in Bihar begins on October 28.
Bihar Election 2020 LIVE Updates | BJP releases candidates' list for phase 2
The BJP has released a list of 46 candidates for the second phase of the Bihar Assembly election, in which 94 constituencies will go to the polls on November 3, retaining the MLAs from their respective seats in most cases, though there are quite a few surprises.
Prominent among those who will be seeking a re-election from their respective seats are ministers Nand Kishore Yadav (Patna City) and Rana Randhir (Madhuban). State BJP vice president Nitish Mishra, son of former chief minister Jagannath Mishra and a former minister himself, is in the fray from Jhanjharpur, a seat he won on a JD(U) ticket in 2010, but lost to the RJD five years later when he contested as a BJP candidate. (PTI)
Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage on the Bihar Assembly elections 2020.
The Election Commission of India had announced three-phased election in Bihar, which has been billed as one of the biggest elections globally during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Voting for 243 assembly seats in Bihar will be held on October 28, November 3 and November 7. Counting of votes will take place on November 10.
Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.