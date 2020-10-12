Bihar Election 2020 LIVE Updates | Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to hit campaign trail with virtual rallies today

Bihar is getting ready to witness its Assembly elections later in 2020. The Election Commission of India had announced a three-phase election in Bihar in October-November. Voting for 243 assembly seats in the state will be held on October 28, November 3 and November 7. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released a list of 46 candidates for the second phase of the Bihar Assembly election, in which 94 constituencies will go to the polls on November 3, retaining the MLAs from their respective seats in most cases, though there are quite a few surprises. Ahead of the elections, the Centre has permitted with certain conditions political gatherings in poll-bound Bihar and also in those constituencies where bypolls are to be held with the maximum number of people in a close space or a hall capped at 200 while in an open space, it will depend on the area. Catch the latest updates here: