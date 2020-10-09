Bihar Election 2020 LIVE Updates | AIMIM joins RLSP-BSP alliance for Bihar polls; Upendra Kushwaha CM face

Bihar is getting ready to witness its Assembly elections later in 2020. The Election Commission of India had announced a three-phase election in Bihar, which has been billed as one of the biggest elections globally during the COVID-19 pandemic. Voting for 243 assembly seats in the state will be held on October 28, November 3 and November 7. The counting of votes will take place on November 10. The Rashtriya Lok Samata Party and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi headed AIMIM have announced a new front of six parties for the Bihar polls whose chief ministerial candidate will be Upendra Kushwaha. Ahead of the elections, the Centre has permitted with certain conditions political gatherings in poll-bound Bihar and also in those constituencies where bypolls are to be held with the maximum number of people in a close space or a hall capped at 200 while in an open space, it will depend on the area. Catch the latest updates here: