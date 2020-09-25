172@29@17@240!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|bihar-election-2020-election-commission-likely-to-announce-assembly-poll-dates-today-5882751.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 25, 2020 09:17 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bihar Election 2020: Election Commission likely to announce assembly poll dates today

The term of the 243-member Bihar Legislative Assembly is scheduled to end on November 29.

Moneycontrol News
File image: PTI
File image: PTI

The Election Commission is likely to announce the schedule for Bihar assembly elections on September 25.

The EC has convened a press conference in this regard at 12.30 pm. The term of the 243-member Bihar Legislative Assembly comes to an end on November 29.

The Commission is also likely to announce the schedule for the by-election to one Lok Sabha and 64 assembly seats spread across 15 states. The bypoll to the Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha seat in Bihar has been pending.

Close

Also read: Inside poll-bound Bihar’s eye-popping COVID-19 turnaround

Among the 64 vacant assembly seats, 27 are in Madhya Pradesh. Most of these 27 seats fell vacant when rebel Congress members resigned from the party and the assembly to join the BJP.

Also read: Elections | How a weak JDU and RJD could change the Bihar’s electoral landscape

(With inputs from PTI)
First Published on Sep 25, 2020 09:04 am

