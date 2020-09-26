Bihar Election 2020 | EC issues counting day guidelines to ensure distancing norms

To ensure distancing norms during the counting of votes in Bihar, the Election Commission has issued guidelines which include reduction in the number of counting tables along with an increase in the number of counting halls to ensure that results are not delayed.

The EC said no more than seven counting tables, instead of 14 counting tables, should be allowed in a counting hall.

"Hence, counting of votes of a constituency may be considered at 3-4 halls by appointing additional assistant returning officers," the EC said on Friday.

The counting of votes will take place on November 10 for the three-phase elections. According to guidelines, strong rooms should be sanitised before storing the EVMs used in elections.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

It has also directed that carrying cases of EVMs and paper trail machines should be sanitised before placing them over counting tables.

The results from the control units should be displayed on a large screen to avoid accommodation of a large number of counting agents. One control unit and at least one ballot unit makes for one EVM.

If required, postal ballots may also be counted in a separate hall under the supervision of the returning officer or the assistant returning officer, it said.

Like in the past, the commission has roped in Investigation Directorate of the Income Tax Department, Enforcement Directorate, Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU-IND), DRI, RPF, Commercial Tax Department and Narcotics Control Bureau to monitor election expenditure of candidates and to prevent misuse of money power to influence voters.

The Investigation Directorate of Income Tax Department has been asked to activate Air Intelligence Units in the airports of Bihar and also to gather intelligence and take necessary action to check movement of large sums of money in the state, the commission said.