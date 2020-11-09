Bihar Election 2020: Congress sends senior leaders to Bihar to foil poaching bids

Congress leadership has deployed senior leaders, including General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, to keep its flock together after the Bihar Assembly poll results on November 10.

Surjewala, along with former Congress general secretary Avinash Pande, has been given the charge of post-result management in Bihar amid fears of poaching. Congress was part of the RJD-led mahagathbandhan along with Left parties.

Surjewala has been told to keep in constant touch with all the elected leaders by bringing them all to the state capital once the results are announced, as per a Hindustan Times report.

Calling it a "good decision", AICC member and senior leader Kishore Kumar Jha said precautionary steps have been taken in the wake of the "vulnerability factor".

"Some of the senior party leaders, including the former BPCC chief and a few sitting MLAs, have changed their loyalty in the recent past in Bihar," Jha said, as per the report.

Notably, BJP formed government in Goa and Manipur despite Congress winning the maximum number of seats.

Majority exit polls released after the third and final round of polls suggest that Tejashwi Yadav-led Mahagathbandhan might have an edge over the NDA. But, who will actually get the magic figure of 122 in the house of 243 will be known only after the votes are counted.

Apart from the JD(U) and the BJP, the NDA in Bihar comprises former CM Jitan Ram Manjhi-led Hindustani Awam Morcha-Secular (HAM-S) and the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) of Mukesh Sahani.

The mahagathbandhan consisted of the Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), apart from the RJD and the Congress.