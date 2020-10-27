Bihar Election 2020: BJP’s PM Modi posters, sans Nitish Kumar, trigger speculation of rift within NDA

The posters put up by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) across Bihar are drawing attention as they only have Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s image, and not that of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

The posters, put up just two day ahead of the first phase of polling across 71 constituencies on October 28, have triggered speculation that the BJP, contesting the elections with Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United), intends to seek votes in only the prime minister’s name.

Different posters have different slogans with a common tagline: "BJP hai to bharosa hai. NDA ko jitayiye (Where there is BJP, there is trust. Vote for NDA)". The saffron party has also released similar full-page advertisements in local newspapers.

The BJP is contesting the three-phase Bihar assembly polls as part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), along with the Janata Dal (United) and other small parties. The ruling coalition is being challenged by the ‘Grand Alliance (Mahagathbandhan)’ comprising the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Congress and the Left parties.

The posters, however, do have symbols of NDA constituents — JD (U), HAM (Hindustani Awam Morcha) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP), apart from the BJP.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address rallies in capital Patna, Darbhanga and Muzaffarpur on October 28, the day of the first phase of polling.

Sources said that a section within the BJP wants to maintain some distance from Nitish Kumar as there is palpable anger against the chief minister, perhaps because of anti-incumbency.

Nitish Kumar, seeking a fourth term in office, has faced protests in different rallies during his campaign. On October 26, a slipper was hurled at him by a protester while he was headed towards his helicopter after an election meeting in Muzaffarpur district’s Sakra. Police took four persons into custody.

However, BJP leaders have denied of any friction within the NDA. Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi told a news channel on October 27 that all parties in the ruling alliance were contesting the election as a united front with PM Modi as the national face and CM Nitish Kumar as the face at the state-level. “PM Modi is the national face and CM Nitish Kumar is the state face of NDA. We have said before Nitish Kumar will be the CM when NDA comes to power,” PM Modi said in an interview to India Today from AIIMS Patna, where he is undergoing treatment for COVID-19.

Sushil Modi’s comments came hours after Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan accused the chief minister of graft, adding that “jail was the right place” for him.

Posters put up by the JD(U) ahead of the election, however, have images of both PM Modi and Nitish Kumar. The chief minister was also present in the rallies addressed by the prime minister last week.

Addressing one of the poll rallies, BJP’s National President JP Nadda on October 26 warned that some people were trying to dent NDA’s prospects.