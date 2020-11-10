Bihar Election 2020 | BJP's Jibesh Kumar way ahead of Congress' Maskoor Ahmed Usmani in Jale — check live updates

The casting of votes for the third and final phase of the Bihar assembly election began at 7 am at all 33,782 polling stations across 78 seats. (Image: Twitter/@CEOBihar)

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) continues to lead the Bihar Election 2020, ahead of the Grand Alliance. During the initial hours of counting, NDA and MGB were running neck and neck.

According to the Election Commission's trends, incumbent Jibesh Kumar of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) maintains his lead with 38,577 votes and is on the path to victory as former Aligarh Muslim University students' union president and Congress candidate Maskoor Ahmed Usmani trails him in the Jale district.

Jale is an assembly seat in the Mithila region and shares inter-state border with Darbhanga.

Usmani was a vocal critic of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and had participated in protests that were held last year, a FirstPost report said.

Bihar with over 103.8 million population is the third most populous state in the country, as per Census 2011.

The NDA in Bihar comprises former CM Jitan Ram Manjhi-led Hindustani Awam Morcha-Secular (HAM-S) and the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) of Mukesh Sahani.

The Mahagathbandhan consists of the Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), apart from the RJD and the Congress.