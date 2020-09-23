172@29@17@249!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|bihar-dgp-gupteshwar-pandey-clarifies-that-he-hasnt-taken-any-decision-on-joining-politics-yet-5874291.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to PRO at just Rs.33 per month. Use code SUPERPRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 23, 2020 01:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey clarifies that he hasn't taken any decision on joining politics yet

Gupteshwar Pandey was involved in the investigation of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death by suicide in Mumbai.

Moneycontrol News
Image: Twitter/@ips_gupteshwar
Image: Twitter/@ips_gupteshwar

Bihar Director General of Police (DGP) Gupteshwar Pandey clarified on September 23 that he had not joined any political party.

“I have not joined any political party as of now and I have not taken any decision on it yet,” said Pandey, who took voluntary retirement from service (VRS) on September 22, reported news agency ANI.

Pandey's request seeking voluntary retirement was approved by Governor Phagu Chauhan, a notification issued by the state home department said.

Close

Pandey, a 1987 batch IPS officer, was involved in the investigation of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death by suicide in Mumbai.

related news

He had recently been in the headlines for his stout defence of the Nitish Kumar administration when it was under attack from the Shiv Sena-led government in Maharashtra over Bihar Police's probe into the death of Rajput.

Earlier, Pandey had taken premature retirement to contest the Lok Sabha elections in 2009, but later the state government did not accept his VRS application and reinstated him in the service.

Now, Bihar is heading towards Assembly election, which is likely to be held in October-November.

The VRS has triggered speculations that the outspoken officer would contest the coming state Assembly polls.

However, Pandey said that “as far as social work is concerned, I can do it without entering politics too.”

Director General (Homeguards) SK Singhal has been given additional charge of DGP, ADG (Headquarters) Jitendra Kumar told PTI.
First Published on Sep 23, 2020 01:06 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Politics

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.