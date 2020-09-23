Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey clarifies that he hasn't taken any decision on joining politics yet

Bihar Director General of Police (DGP) Gupteshwar Pandey clarified on September 23 that he had not joined any political party.

“I have not joined any political party as of now and I have not taken any decision on it yet,” said Pandey, who took voluntary retirement from service (VRS) on September 22, reported news agency ANI.

Pandey's request seeking voluntary retirement was approved by Governor Phagu Chauhan, a notification issued by the state home department said.

Pandey, a 1987 batch IPS officer, was involved in the investigation of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death by suicide in Mumbai.

He had recently been in the headlines for his stout defence of the Nitish Kumar administration when it was under attack from the Shiv Sena-led government in Maharashtra over Bihar Police's probe into the death of Rajput.

Earlier, Pandey had taken premature retirement to contest the Lok Sabha elections in 2009, but later the state government did not accept his VRS application and reinstated him in the service.

Now, Bihar is heading towards Assembly election, which is likely to be held in October-November.

The VRS has triggered speculations that the outspoken officer would contest the coming state Assembly polls.

However, Pandey said that “as far as social work is concerned, I can do it without entering politics too.”

Director General (Homeguards) SK Singhal has been given additional charge of DGP, ADG (Headquarters) Jitendra Kumar told PTI.