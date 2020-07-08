Bihar court rejects case filed against Bollywood bigwigs in Sushant Singh Rajput's death

A court here on July 8 turned down a petition accusing Bollywood bigwigs like Salman Khan, Ekta Kapoor, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Karan Johar, among others, of abetment to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide.

Chief Judicial Magistrate Mukesh Kumar dismissed the petition filed by local advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha, pointing out that the matter lay outside the court's jurisdiction.

Interestingly, in the petition filed barely three days after the 34 years old actor was found hanging from the ceiling of his Mumbai residence on June 14, Ojha had also named among "witnesses" Bollywood stormy petrel Kangana Ranaut who came out with a couple of angry messages blaming nepotism and favouritism in the film industry for the tragedy.

A serial litigant, who has in the recent past come up with petitions against top film and political personalities and even foreign heads of states, few of which went beyond the admission stage, Ojha remained unfazed by the CJMs order.

"I will challenge the CJMs decision before the district court. Bihar is in pain over the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. We must act to bring those, who drove a jovial young man like him to take such an extreme step, to justice", he told reporters.

Incidentally, many film personalities, especially those hailing from Bihar, have expressed apprehensions of foul play in the Patna-born actors death and sought a CBI inquiry. These include Shekhar Suman and singer-turned-politician and BJP MP Manoj Tiwari.