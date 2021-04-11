English
Bihar cops attacked by protestors after death of truck driver, helper in accident

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Sadar, Pankaj Kumar, said that driver Ajit Paswan (22) and helper Vikas Kumar (24) tried to dodge a police patrol party but the truck, laden with sand, toppled killing both of them on the spot.

PTI
April 11, 2021 / 08:40 AM IST
Several police personnel were injured, their rifle snatched and vehicle vandalised by a group of people who demonstrated on a road in Bihar's Bhojpur district demanding compensation for the driver and the helper of a truck which overturned killing the two occupants on Saturday, an officer said.

Locals soon gathered at the spot and started demonstrating, refusing to part with the bodies for post-mortem and demanded compensation for the deceased.

When a police party tried to assuage them, they turned violent, snatched a rifle and vandalised a jeep belonging to the police, Kumar said adding that the situation was brought under control after additional force was deployed.

Several people were rounded up in connection with the attack on the police team, he said adding that the bodies have been sent for post mortem.

Further investigations are on.
