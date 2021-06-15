Bihar CM Nitish Kumar eases COVID-19 restrictions till June 22

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on June 15 announced relaxation in COVID-19 restrictions in the state for the next one week. The restriction will be eased from June 16 to June 22.
Making an announcement on Twitter, he further said that the government and private offices will now be allowed to function till 5 pm.
Shops will remain open till 6 pm. Night curfew will be in place from 8 pm to 5 am, the latest orders said.
"The status of corona infection was reviewed. For the next 1 week i.e. from 16.06.21 to 22.06.21, now the government and non-government offices will remain open till 5 pm, shops and establishments will remain open till 6 pm. Night curfew will be in force from 8 pm to 5 am," Nitish Kumar tweeted in Hindi.
This relaxation comes after the COVID-19 situation in the state showed further signs of improvement on June 14 when the recovery rate crossed 98 percent and the number of fresh cases slumped below 400.
Also Read: Analysis | LJP split : What lies ahead for Chirag Paswan?
Also Read: Ram Vilas Paswan: The man who predicted which side the political wind blew
According to the health department, 13 fresh fatalities caused the death toll to reach 9,505 while only 324 people tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours.
Follow our LIVE blog for latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic
The overall tally has, thus, climbed to 7,17,539 while the number of recovered cases has reached 7,03,262. Active caseload, which had crossed one lakh last month when the second wave was at its peak, came down to 4,771. The recovery rate reached 98.07 percent, a nearly 21 percent improvement since a month ago.
Altogether 1.22 crore people, in the state with a population of over 13 crores, have been vaccinated till date.
Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
(With PTI inputs)