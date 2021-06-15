MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Be a PRO & get up to 50% off on select brands. Explore Now
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar eases COVID-19 restrictions till June 22

Making an announcement on Twitter, Nitish Kumar said the Bihar government and private offices will now be allowed to function till 5 pm.

Moneycontrol News
June 15, 2021 / 01:59 PM IST
Nitish Kumar

Nitish Kumar


Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on June 15 announced relaxation in COVID-19 restrictions in the state for the next one week. The restriction will be eased from June 16 to June 22.

Making an announcement on Twitter, he further said that the government and private offices will now be allowed to function till 5 pm.

Shops will remain open till 6 pm. Night curfew will be in place from 8 pm to 5 am, the latest orders said.


"The status of corona infection was reviewed. For the next 1 week i.e. from 16.06.21 to 22.06.21, now the government and non-government offices will remain open till 5 pm, shops and establishments will remain open till 6 pm. Night curfew will be in force from 8 pm to 5 am," Nitish Kumar tweeted in Hindi.

Close

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show

Related stories

This relaxation comes after the COVID-19 situation in the state showed further signs of improvement on June 14 when the recovery rate crossed 98 percent and the number of fresh cases slumped below 400.

Also Read: Analysis | LJP split : What lies ahead for Chirag Paswan?

Also Read: Ram Vilas Paswan: The man who predicted which side the political wind blew

According to the health department, 13 fresh fatalities caused the death toll to reach 9,505 while only 324 people tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours.

Follow our LIVE blog for latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

The overall tally has, thus, climbed to 7,17,539 while the number of recovered cases has reached 7,03,262. Active caseload, which had crossed one lakh last month when the second wave was at its peak, came down to 4,771. The recovery rate reached 98.07 percent, a nearly 21 percent improvement since a month ago.

Altogether 1.22 crore people, in the state with a population of over 13 crores, have been vaccinated till date.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

(With PTI inputs)

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Bihar #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India #Nitish Kumar
first published: Jun 15, 2021 01:59 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Be mentally prepared for losses before investing in private markets: Raghunandan G. Raghu

The Private Market Show | Be mentally prepared for losses before investing in private markets: Raghunandan G. Raghu

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.