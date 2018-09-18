App
Last Updated : Sep 18, 2018 11:45 AM IST | Source: PTI

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar admitted to AIIMS

Kumar was admitted to the private ward of the All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) around 8.30 am, the source said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was admitted to the AIIMS here for a health checkup on Tuesday, a source at the hospital said.

The chief minister was admitted to the hospital with complaints of fever and problems in his eyes and knees. The exact diagnosis is yet to be known, the source said.
First Published on Sep 18, 2018 11:40 am

tags #AIIMS #Bihar #Current Affairs #India #Nitish Kumar

