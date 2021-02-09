Bihar Cabinet Expansion | Shahnawaz Hussain, Sushant Singh Rajput's cousin among 17 new ministers inducted

Syed Shahnawaz Hussian, BJP leader (PTI)

BJP veteran Syed Shahnawaz Hussain and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's cousin Niraj Singh 'Bablu' were among the 17 new ministers inducted into the Bihar government on February 9.

Shahnawaz, who served as Union minister in the erstwhile BJP government headed by Atal Bihari Vajpayee, was appointed as the party spokesperson after his rout in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

Shahnawaz made his return to state politics last month, after he was nominated by the BJP to the Bihar legislative council. He remains the party's only Muslim face in the state government.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U) also accommodated a member from the minority community in the state cabinet, as BSP turncoat Jama Khan was sworn in as a minister. Khan had won the assembly polls from Chainpur on a BSP ticket but had recently switched over to the JD(U).

Of the 17 new ministers sworn in, nine are from the BJP and eight from the JD(U). The latter's quota also includes independent MLA Sumit Singh, who won from Chakai.

The JD(U) list of inductees included four-party veterans - Sanjay Kumar Jha, Shravan Kumar, Lesi Singh, and Madan Sahni- who served as ministers in the previous government as well. Two new faces - former DG Sunil Kumar and Jayant Raj - were also inducted by the party.

The BJP's share of nine new ministers included only two ex-ministers - Mangal Pandey and Pramod Kumar. The new members inducted by the party are Pramod Kumar, Subhash Singh, Nitin Naveen, Narayan Prasad Singh, Alok Ranjan and 'Bablu'.

Bablu's inclusion into the government comes against the backdrop of the controversy over Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. The opposition parties had accused the ruling BJP-JD(U) of politicising the actor's suicide case ahead of the polls.

The cabinet expansion in Bihar was the first such exercise undertaken after the JD(U)-BJP combine won the assembly elections last year. In November, only 14 ministers had taken oath - seven from the BJP, five from the JD(U) and one each from Hindustani Awam Morcha and Vikassheel Insaan Party.