Bihar-bound bus with 45 passengers overturns in Agra leaving 16 injured

A Bihar-bound bus with 45 passengers overturned on the Agra-Lucknow expressway in the wee hours of August 20. The bus originated in Delhi and was on its way to Madhubani in Bihar.

"The bus lost its balance and overturned on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway," Senior Superintendent of Police Etawah Akash Tomar said, as per a report by India Today.

While no casualty has been reported thus far, at least 30 were injured in the mishap. The injured passengers were admitted to the PGI Saifai hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah, the report said.

Around 16 people, who sustained critical injuries, are admitted at PGI Saifai while other 14 were discharged after receiving first aid.

The Uttar Pradesh police is probing the incident and the reason behind the accident.

In an unrelated incident, a private bus with 34 passengers on board was allegedly hijacked by some people from a finance company in Uttar Pradesh's Agra. The bus was recovered from a dhaba in Etawah district on August 18, more than 12 hours after it was hijacked.

A total of 34 passengers were on board the bus, according to police.

Earlier in the day, Agra Senior Superintendent of Police Babloo Kumar said three people who got off the bus informed police that representatives of a finance company had boarded it.

Later in the evening, he said the finance company people had taken over the bus not over the financing of the bus but due to money-related trouble between one of the suspects and the bus owner. He said the action of the men was "audacious".

(With agency inputs)