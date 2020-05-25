Bihar Board Result 2020: BSEB likely to declare class 10 results on May 26

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is likely to declare the Bihar Board Class 10th results on May 26 at around 12.30 pm, News18 reported citing BSEB Chairman Anand Kishor.

Since May 20, there were speculations on the date of the release of the Bihar Board results. The reason behind this was reportedly a delay in student verification due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Board has verified every student through online video calling this year, the report said.

However, now the Board’s chairman has confirmed the date and time of the declaration of the result. The result will be announced by Bihar Education Minister Krishna Nandan Prasad Verma, said Kishor.

Those students who took BSEB's Class 10th exams would be able to check their results on the Bihar board's official websites:

> biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in> biharboard.ac.in> bsebresult.online

> biharboard.online

Bihar Board students need to follow the given steps to check their class 10th result:

> Visit the official website of Bihar Board> Click on the 'Results' tab after visiting the home page> Click on Class X Matriculation results, select stream and click on 'Result'> Fill the required details and submit

> Check and download the result

In 2020, over 15.29 lakh candidates have appeared for the Bihar Board exams. Last year, the number of students who had appeared in the examination was over 16.35 lakh and the pass percentage recorded was 80.73 percent. This year, the pass percentage is expected to go higher, the report suggested.

The BSEB result for class 12 has already been declared in March. The result showed the overall pass percentage from the science stream was 77.39, in commerce 93.26 and in arts stream, the pass percentage was 81.44, as per the report.



