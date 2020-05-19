App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 19, 2020 02:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bihar Board 10th results 2020 scheduled on May 20, check details

The Bihar board 10th result will be released on its official website online.bihar.gov.in

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to declare its 10th results 2020 on May 20. The Bihar board 10th result will be released on its official website online.bihar.gov.in

To check the results online, the students will have to register themselves on the Bihar Board official website by entering their name, email address and mobile number. The Bihar Board will send SMS alerts to the registered students along with the direct link to check the matric result.

By entering their roll number, roll code and registration number on the result portal, students can view their matric results. The Bihar board has advised the students to download the result and take print out if possible.

Over 15 lakh students have appeared for the Bihar Board matric exam that was conducted from February 3-13.

The Bihar Board had earlier planned to declare the matric result on March 30 but they could not meet the target due to contractual teachers’ strike and COVID-19 outbreak.

First Published on May 19, 2020 02:46 pm

tags #10th results #Bihar #Bihar School Examination Board #Current Affairs #India

