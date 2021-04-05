Bihar Board 10th Result 2021: BSEB to announce result today at 3:30 pm

Another misunderstanding is that you can copy from your textbook, notes and other reference material. But that would qualify as plagiarism. Students are typically to find, interpret and apply the information in the sources, the UNSW said. (Representative Image)

Bihar Board 10th Result 2021: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is going to announce the result of Bihar Board 10th Result 2021 on April 5 at 3:30 pm. Bihar Board Matric Result will be declared on April 5 at 3.30pm, BSEB chairperson Anand Kishor informed through a statement.

Candidates who have appeared for the examination this year for Class 10 can check their result through the official site of BSEB on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and biharboardonline.com.

Minimum 30 percent should be secured to pass the examination for students who appeared for the exams. Candidates need to score minimum of 30 percent in each individual subject to qualify the examination. Student to reappear for the examination who is unable to secure the minimum passing marks in one or two subjects.

Students can also check their results here.