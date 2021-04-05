English
Bihar Board 10th Result 2021: BSEB to announce result today at 3:30 pm

Bihar Board 10th Result 2021: Candidates who have appeared for the examination this year for Class 10 can check their result through the official site of BSEB on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and biharboardonline.com.

Moneycontrol News
April 05, 2021 / 11:42 AM IST
Bihar Board 10th Result 2021: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is going to announce the result of Bihar Board 10th Result 2021 on April 5 at 3:30 pm. Bihar Board Matric Result will be declared on April 5 at 3.30pm, BSEB chairperson Anand Kishor informed through a statement.

Candidates who have appeared for the examination this year for Class 10 can check their result through the official site of BSEB on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and biharboardonline.com.

Students can also check their results here.

Minimum 30 percent should be secured to pass the examination for students who appeared for the exams. Candidates need to score minimum of 30 percent in each individual subject to qualify the examination. Student to reappear for the examination who is unable to secure the minimum passing marks in one or two subjects.

According to Hindustan Times, this year a total of 16.84 lakh students have registered for BSEB Matric Examination out of which 8.46 lakh are boys and about 8.38 lakh are girls. The examination was conducted from January 20 to February 24.

first published: Apr 5, 2021 11:42 am

