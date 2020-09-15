Bihar B.Ed Admit Card 2020 released on bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in — here's how to download

The Bihar B.Ed CET 2020 examination is scheduled to be conducted on September 22.
The admit card for the upcoming Bihar B.Ed CET 2020 has been released by the Lalit Narayan Mithila University on September 5 on the official site bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in. The examination is scheduled to be conducted on September 22.
The exam was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It will be held in the morning session i.e. from 11 am to 1 pm.
The Jagran reported that the test would be held in offline mode. The question paper will be based on MCQs. The paper would have 120 MCQ type questions which will have to be answered in two hours.
Here's how to download the Bihar B.Ed Cet Admit Card 2020:
Visit the official website i.e. bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in
Find and Click on Link for Bihar BEd CET 2020 admit card download
Log in using your registered user id password
Your Bihar BEd CET 2020 exam admit card will be displayed
Download the hall ticket and take a printoutAll SOPs will be taken care of while conducting the exams. The candidates need to carry their Bihar B.Ed CET 2020 admit card, valid identity proof, and 2 photographs. More details can be checked by candidates on the official site of Bihar B.Ed.