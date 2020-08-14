Bihar Assembly Elections | Devendra Fadnavis braces for comeback as BJP plans 'crucial role' for him

Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, who was left red-faced while attempting a second stint at forming the government in the state, is bracing himself for a comeback to national politics.

He has remained largely in the shadows since the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition government came to power in the state, but there are talks within the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which suggest he will have a very 'crucial role' to play in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.

The buzz around his appointment has been growing louder since he chaired a core committee meeting of the saffron party’s Bihar unit on August 13. In all likelihood, he will be handed over the important charge for strategizing for the Bihar polls.

News agency ANI quoted sources in the BJP as saying: “What will be his role in the Bihar Assembly elections has not been decided yet.” The central leadership has directed the state leadership to keep Fadnavis up to date with all decisions and developments related to the Bihar elections, the report said.

The former Maharashtra CM has reportedly been tasked with participating in every important meeting related to the Bihar polls, which is due in October-November.

Fadnavis’ involvement in the Bihar Assembly election comes at a time when there is an ongoing spat between the Maharashtra and Bihar police over the demise of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. It is likely that the investigation into the death of the actor, who hails from Bihar, will be a major talking point in the upcoming elections as Chief Minister Nitish Kumar recommended a CBI probe, even as the Maharashtra administration has been opposing it.

(With ANI inputs)